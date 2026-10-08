'No chair is permanent': Chetan Sharma hails Agarkar's 'great job' as chief selector

Former India chief selector Chetan Sharma has extended his congratulations to successor Ajit Agarkar for a highly successful three-year tenure, during which India secured three ICC trophies and established dominance in white-ball cricket.

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar opted not to seek a one-year extension despite a successful three-year tenure as the chairman of selectors. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chetan Sharma congratulated Ajit Agarkar on a successful three-year tenure as India's chief selector, which concluded on October 4.

Under Agarkar's leadership, India secured three ICC trophies, including back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

India also successfully defended their gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games and were runners-up in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Sharma praised Agarkar's efforts, calling it a 'great job' and acknowledging the team effort of all five selectors.

Sharma also welcomed the return of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to India's T20 team after a four-year hiatus, stating he deserved the recall based on his recent performances.

Former India chief selector Chetan Sharma has congratulated his successor Ajit Agarkar on a successful three-year tenure that ended on October 4.

Agarkar, who took over as chairman of selectors from Chetan in July 2023, completed his term on October 4 and opted not to seek a one-year extension despite being eligible for it.

Agarkar's Achievements as Chief Selector

Under Agarkar, India emerged as the world's best team in white ball cricket, winning three ICC trophies including back to back T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, along with the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

The Indian team successfully defended their gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games and finished runners up in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023.

"It's a very big deal. You sit in that chair thinking about how many trophies India can win. It's a very big deal in itself. Look, three ICC trophies, and then if you talk about the Asian Games back-to-back. So it's a great effort. I'd say Ajit has done a great job. It's basically a team effort. There are five selectors, so I'd like to congratulate all five selectors who were there, and especially the chief selector who had the will behind it. My best wishes are with him," Chetan told ANI.

"Look, you come, and you go. No one's chair is permanent, but whenever you're in the chair, you leave after doing good work, which brings a lot of happiness. So my congratulations to Ajit Agarkar, and I wish him luck for his next innings, whatever he plays in," he added.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return

Former India pacer Chetan also welcomed the return of veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to India's T20 team after a long gap of four years.

He said the 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar deserved his India recall, likening his performances to the pacer he knew five years ago when he was the chief selector.

"I was commenting in the UP T20 League. I've done the whole league, and the way he was bowling, he deserves it. The way he bowled on those wickets, his length is amazing, and his swing is amazing. It's the same Bhuvneshwar Kumar I knew 5 years ago when I was the chairman. He deserves a chance, and he got the chance," he said.