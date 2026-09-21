No doubts on skills of Rohit and Kohli, they must continue playing: Chetan Sharma

Former India chief selector Chetan Sharma has unequivocally backed batting maestros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to continue their illustrious careers for the country, asserting that their unparalleled talent and skills remain beyond question.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a productive series with the bat against England in July, despite India going down 1-2 in the three-match ODI series. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Former chief selector Chetan Sharma strongly supports Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's continued presence in the Indian cricket team.

Sharma emphasised that "age is just a number" for the batting greats, highlighting their consistent performance and trophy-winning contributions.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, bolstering India's World Cup preparations.

Chetan Sharma praised their undeniable skills and talent, expressing happiness in watching them play for the country.

Sharma also confidently predicted a gold medal win for the Indian women's team in the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka.

Former India chief selector Chetan Sharma on Monday backed batting greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to continue playing for the country, adding that there should be no doubts on their talent and skills.

Rohit and Kohli, who last played for India during the limited-overs tour of England in June-July, are set to return for the three-match ODI series at home against the West Indies starting on Sunday as the two-time World Cup winners bolster their preparations for the next year's mega tournament.

India will play three ODIs against the West Indies on September 27, 30 and October 3 at Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Mullanpur respectively, before the two teams face-off in a five-match T20I series.

Chetan Sharma's Endorsement For Star Batters

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are very big players. They have won a lot of trophies for the country and they have given a lot of happiness to the country," Sharma told PTI Videos during a Salute Tiranga Cricket League event in Mumbai.

Sharma, who played 23 Tests and 63 ODIs for India between 1984 to 1994, backed the two batting mainstays, saying that "age is just a number".

"Wherever they play, we expect them to win trophies for the country which they have done as well. I hope that they continue to play well. Age is just a number, if they are performing well, then why not? They should play for the country."

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Talent And Performance Over Age

"Their numbers speak for themselves. There is no doubt on their skills and talent. I hope that they continue to flourish and win more accolades for the country. I feel very happy when I see them play," the former India pacer added.

Confidence In Women's Team Gold

Sharma said he was confident of Indian women's team winning another gold medal at the Asian Games when it takes on Sri Lanka in the final on Tuesday.

"I am confident that the Indian team will win the gold medal. There is no doubt about it," he said.