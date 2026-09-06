Chepauk erupts as Tilak Varma sledges 15-YO Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The Duleep Trophy final in Chennai saw a dramatic on-field confrontation between South Zone captain Tilak Varma and 15-year-old East Zone vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, adding intense excitement to the high-stakes cricket match.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were involved in a heated exchange during the Duleep Trophy final on Sunday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAM/X

Key Points The Duleep Trophy final witnessed a tense moment between South Zone captain Tilak Varma and East Zone's 15-year-old vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Tilak Varma expressed frustration as East Zone's opening partnership, featuring Sooryavanshi, proved difficult to break.

The on-field exchange, reportedly involving Varma's comment "Kya yaar ye vice captain," captivated the Chepauk crowd.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, East Zone's vice-captain, displayed a fearless approach, scoring 44 runs against a strong South Zone attack.

The incident added significant drama and became an early talking point in the Duleep Trophy final.

The Duleep Trophy final in Chennai on Sunday saw a heated moment between South Zone captain Tilak Varma and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the pressure began to build on the field.

With East Zone putting together a strong opening partnership, Tilak appeared frustrated as his bowlers struggled to make a breakthrough.

On-Field Confrontation Captivates Crowd

According to a social-media post, the South Zone skipper was heard telling Sooryavanshi, ‘Kya yaar ye vice captain,’ during an exchange between the two players.

The moment quickly caught the attention of the packed stands at Chepauk, with the crowd reacting to the on-field confrontation involving one of Indian cricket’s brightest young prospects.

Sooryavanshi, who is serving as East Zone’s vice-captain, had once again shown his fearless approach against a strong South Zone attack. Alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran, he helped East Zone make a confident start before his dismissal for 44.

The teenager’s battle with the South Zone players added another layer of drama to an already highly anticipated final.

With the stands packed and the atmosphere electric, the brief exchange between Tilak and Sooryavanshi became one of the early talking points of the contest.

South Zone will hope their captain can channel that frustration into wickets as they look to fight their way back into the final.