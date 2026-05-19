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Chennai expected to host this year's Big Bash League opening match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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Last updated on: May 19, 2026 01:04 IST

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Chennai is poised to host the opening match of the Big Bash League in December, marking a significant step in bringing international cricket to India.

MA chidambaram stadium

IMAGE: Fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during an IPL match featuring Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Chennai is likely to host the opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL) in December.
  • Cricket Australia officials inspected the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
  • The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association confirmed the visit of CA representatives.
  • CA aims to tap into the lucrative Indian cricket market by hosting a BBL game in Chennai.

Chennai is expected to host the Big Bash League's opening match in December this year after a group of Cricket Australia officials visited the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Cricket Australia Officials Inspect Chennai Stadium

While an official announcement is awaited, an office bearer from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) said that five officials from CA were present at Chepauk on Monday to inspect the venue and also met officials from the state body.

      • IPL Shadow Looms Over BBL Privatisation Talks

 

These CA representatives were also present at the venue later in the evening during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Expanding The Big Bash League To India

Earlier in February, two officials from CA had visited the venue to explore the possibility of hosting a BBL game here to tap the lucrative market in India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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