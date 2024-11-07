News
Home  » Cricket » Chennai pitch rated 'very good' by ICC

Chennai pitch rated 'very good' by ICC

Source: PTI
November 07, 2024 21:31 IST
Gautam Gambhir with Abhishek Nayar

IMAGE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar check the pitch at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the first Test between India and Bangladesh in September. Photograph: BCCI

The International Cricket Council has rated Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium pitch, used for India's Test match against Bangladesh in September, as 'very good' with other four home centres used during the season being deemed 'satisfactory'.

In fact, all the three Test venues used against New Zealand -- Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune's Gahunje and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai -- just about managed 'satisfactory' ratings from the ICC match referee.

However, Kanpur's Green Park stadium's outfield has been rated 'unsatisfactory' by the ICC match referee Jeff Crowe.

The government-owned

stadium's poor drainage system led to only two full days of play against Bangladesh and despite the pitch being rated 'satisfactory', the outfield didn't escape the wrath of the former Kiwi international.

The high-scoring tracks at Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad used for Bangladesh T20Is were rated 'very good', as they conformed to the requirements of the shortest format.

 

However, the Indian team management, the BCCI and local curators wouldn't be too amused to know that former Australia opener David Boon couldn't rate any of the Test match tracks used against New Zealand beyond 'satisfactory'.

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy pitch had excessive moisture that led to India being all out for 46 against New Zealand while both Pune and Mumbai tracks were 'rank turners', which didn't strictly follow the norms prescribed for a 'Good Test' match wicket.

But the two tracks escaped with satisfactory ratings because of some good individual batting performances from players of both sides.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
