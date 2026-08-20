Check Out The IPL's Highest Earning Coaches

Ricky Ponting and Ashish Nehra are the highest-earning coaches in the IPL, commanding salaries of approximately Rs 9.5 crore per season.

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting's appointment drastically changed Punjab Kings' fortunes as they finished runners up in his first season in charge, in IPL 2025. Photograph: Punjab Kings/Instagram

Key Points Ricky Ponting led Punjab Kings to their first final appearance since 2014 in IPL 2025, finishing as runners-up.

Ashish Nehra guided Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their debut 2022 season and has maintained consistency with two runner-up finishes.

Stephen Fleming, who was with Chennai Super Kings for 18 seasons, earned Rs 7.5 crore annually.

The Indian Premier League has been a life-changer not just for cricketers but also for former players who are making a fortune in the cash-rich T20 league.

The legendary Ricky Ponting and former pacer Ashish Nehra top the list as the highest-earning coaches in the IPL, with the duo getting around Rs 9.5 crore per season as the head coach of Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans respectively, said a report on Cricblogger.com

Top Coaching Salaries in IPL

Ponting took over as the Punjab Kings' head coach ahead of IPL 2025, signing a four-year contract with the franchise.

His appointment drastically changed Kings' fortune as they finished runners up in IPL 2025 -- the first time they made it past the league stage since 2014. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs in IPL 2026, finishing fifth in the league stage.

IMAGE: Ashish Nehra guided Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their first-ever season in 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nehra has been in charge of Gujarat Titans since their debut in IPL 2022. He made an instant impact, guiding Titans to the IPL title in their first-ever season in 2022 -- a triumph which resulted in a massive salary hike for him.

GT finished runners up next year in IPL 2023 and also in 2026 while making it to the play-offs last season to emerge as one of the most consistent franchises in IPL history.

The Other High-Earning Coaches

Stephen Fleming, who stepped down as Chennai Super Kings' head coach last month after a long stint of 18 years, is second on the list with a Rs 7.5 crore pay package.

Yuvraj Singh, who is set to take over as Delhi Capitals batting coach for IPL 2027, has reportedly finalised a Rs 6 crore deal.

Zaheer Khan earned Rs 5 crore annually with Lucknow Super Giants while Rahul Dravid was paid Rs 4.5 crore per season by the Rajasthan Royals.

Zimbabwean Andy Flower, who has guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back to back IPL titles, is paid Rs 4 crore per season.

The Allure of IPL Coaching

With their coaching tenure lasting only a couple of months per year, the hefty pay packets have certainly attracted a lot of big names both in India and overseas.

'That's why former cricketers are increasingly being drawn towards the IPL,' a source told Cricblogger.com. 'The money this league generates is simply unmatched.'