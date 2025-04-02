HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Guwahati to host Test for the first time! Check out India's home season schedule

Guwahati to host Test for the first time! Check out India's home season schedule

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 02, 2025 19:48 IST

x

Barsapara

IMAGE: The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host a Test match for the time when India play South Africa in the second Test in November. Photograph: BCCI

Ahmedabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Guwahati will host the four Tests that India will play in the 2025 home season.

India will host the West Indies for a two-Test series with the games scheduled in Ahmedabad and Kolkata starting October 6.

India will also play two Tests against South Africa in New Delhi and Guwahati respectively from November 18. Guwahati will make its Test debut.

The BCCI announced the schedule for the home season on Wednesday.

Besides the Tests, India will host South Africa for three ODIs and five T20s.

Schedule:

West Indies tour of India:

First Test in Ahmedabad from October 6.
Second Test in Kolkata from October 14.

South Africa tour of India:
First Test in New Delhi from November 18.
Second Test in Guwahati from November 26.First ODI in Ranchi on November 30.
Second ODI in Raipur on December 3.
Third ODI in Vizag on December 6.
First T20 in Cuttack on December 9.
Second T20 in Chandigarh on December 11.
Third T20 in Dharamsala on December 14.
Fourth T20 in Lucknow on December 17.
Fifth T20 in Ahmedabad on December 19. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Guwahati to host maiden Test during India vs SA series
Guwahati to host maiden Test during India vs SA series
T20 Rankings: Varun slips, Pandya remains on top
T20 Rankings: Varun slips, Pandya remains on top
Jaiswal to represent Goa in Ranji Trophy
Jaiswal to represent Goa in Ranji Trophy
Injured Stokes likely to miss India series at home
Injured Stokes likely to miss India series at home
Mark Wood ruled out, will miss India Test series?
Mark Wood ruled out, will miss India Test series?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Lesser-Known Street Foods Of India

webstory image 2

8 Countries PM Narendra Modi Has Not Visited

webstory image 3

10 Largest Armies In The World

VIDEOS

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife spotted in Bandra0:28

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife spotted in Bandra

Disha Patani oozes glamour at Vivienne Westwood event1:15

Disha Patani oozes glamour at Vivienne Westwood event

Akash Ambani offers prayers at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati1:45

Akash Ambani offers prayers at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD