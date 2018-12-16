Check out Kohli and Paine's war of words on Day 3

December 16, 2018 20:30 IST

'Kohli is out of control ... I don't like his attitude at the moment.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was unhappy with his controversial dismissal on Day 3 of the second Test. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tensions flared-up towards the end of play on Day 3 on Sunday with none other than the two captains, Virat Kohli and Tim Paine, exchanging verbal volleys as the second Test between India and Australia headed for a nail-biting finish.

The hosts finished 175 runs ahead at stumps on day three, after Kohli's 25th Test hundred steered India to 283 in their first innings. The Indian captain was dismissed caught at second slip, and while the catch was referred to the third umpire, it wasn't overturned on account of the soft signal by the on-field umpire.



The controversial dismissal fired up Kohli on the field during Australia's second innings, which carried on until stumps, and led to both captains exchanging words.



"If he messes it up, it's 2-0," Kohli said, which was picked up by the microphone after he and his teammates made a loud caught-behind appeal for Paine in the final over of the day.



The Australian captain did not hold himself back and replied "You have got to bat first, big head".



Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, however, played down the incident.



"I think Tim just asked him where he was going for dinner that's all. I have played enough cricket against Virat to know what he is like, and I am not worried about what he is doing or what India is doing," said Lyon.



"Virat is a great player, he plays on emotion, we all know that, and to be honest I'm not too concerned how Virat reacts or the way he conducts himself. I'm just worried about what we can control in the Australian dressing room and I thought as bowlers we came out today and performed pretty well," he said.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, exchanges words with Australia captain Tim Paine. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Kohli was his usual animated self but his on-field antics did not go down well with former Australian players Mike Hussy and Allan Border.



"Kohli is out of control ... I don't like his attitude at the moment," Hussey was quoted as saying by Macquarie Sports Radio, while former captain Border told Fox Cricket: "I don't think I have ever seen any captain carry on like that."

With India batting last on a tricky surface, chasing anything above 250 will be difficult, believes Lyon.



"The wicket seems like it's starting to play a few more little tricks. We were expecting the cracks to play a little bit more, but with that rain yesterday it probably softened our ball up quite a fair bit. I know as bowlers the ball in cricket terms felt like it had no air left in it, so it lost a little bit of zip off the wicket.



"But we were pretty happy with the way we bowled and we know that come the second dig we can bowl much better than that. So we can take a few lessons off that first innings," he added.



The off-spinner had taken 5-67 in the Indian innings, his seventh five-wicket haul against this opposition in Tests.



When asked if India had made a mistake in not playing a full-time spinner, Lyon replied, "Yes!"

"I thought we were well off in the first innings of this game, so to bowl India out for 283 was a pretty good effort especially when you have got someone who scores a big hundred.



"So it gives us a lot of confidence that we weren't at our best and we were able to take 10 wickets for 280," he added.