Check out Indian team for WTC final, England Tests

Check out Indian team for WTC final, England Tests

May 07, 2021 18:10 IST
Virat Kohli will lead an 18-member Indian team for the ICC World Test Championship final and the Test tour of England, the BCCI announced on Friday.

 

The ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be played in Southampton from June 18 to 22. It will will be followed by India's tour of England comprising of five Tests matches in August-September.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

Photograph: BCCI

'If it's not safe then shift T20 World Cup from India'
'Alarm bells started going off, it was chaos'
England counties offer to host remainder of IPL
'Eerie feeling in Tokyo, no atmosphere of Olympics'
24 states have over 15% Covid positivity rate: Govt
Ajit Singh, The Politician With No Enemies
New TN assembly has 2 Gandhis, 1 Nehru and 1 Stalin
Indian Premier League - 2021

