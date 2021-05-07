Check out Indian team for WTC final, England Tests

May 07, 2021 18:10 IST

Virat Kohli will lead an 18-member Indian team for the ICC World Test Championship final and the Test tour of England, the BCCI announced on Friday.

The ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be played in Southampton from June 18 to 22. It will will be followed by India's tour of England comprising of five Tests matches in August-September.



India's squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

Photograph: BCCI