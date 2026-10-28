Check Out Abhishek Sharma's 11 6s!

Every six was a mixture of power, timing, sometimes mischief, and even sheer audacity.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings was inclusive of 9 fours and 11 sixes. All photographs: Kind courtersy BCCI/X

Key Points Abhishek Sharma scored an astonishing 113 runs off 38 balls against New Zealand, including 11 sixes and nine boundaries, leading India to a six-wicket victory.

His innings, with a strike rate of 297.36, made the target of 199 look small and showcased his ability to dominate world-class bowling attacks.

Sharma's partnership of 133 runs in 7.1 overs with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (45 off 19 balls) was instrumental in India's rapid chase.

The innings highlighted Sharma's unique blend of power, timing, and audacity, turning conventional shots into sixes and punishing bowlers for any width.

This performance follows his fastest T20I century (30 balls) against Afghanistan last month, solidifying his reputation as a formidable and dangerous batter.

Is Abhishek Sharma the most dangerous batter in world cricket today?

His knock of 113 off 38 balls, with 11 sixes and nine boundaries, against New Zealand at Wellington, which gave India a six-wicket win with 40 balls to spare, raises this question.

He is not merely a demolisher of bowlers but a threat to the whole bowling fraternity.

To demolish the New Zealand bowling attack on their home soil, in front of their home crowd, was too brutal, merciless and impolite.

It would have been generous if Abhishek had apologised to the New Zealand bowlers for subjecting them to such ruthless hitting.

He made one of the finest teams in the world look like a group of club cricketers.

At one stage it looked like he was not chasing the target of 199 but simply practicing how far he can hit the cricket ball.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I, October 27, 2026.

A Masterclass in Power Hitting

The fact is that 102 of his 113 runs came from boundaries and sixes.

Only 11 runs came from running between the wickets! Did he run those 11 to give the scorers a breather? The Wellington weather forecast missed mentioning that, like lightning, Abhishek may strike too. His strike rate was a staggering 297.36.

Along with young and rising destructive batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 45 from 19 balls, he added 133 runs in just 7.1 overs. This made the target of 199 look too small.

Anatomy of Eleven Sixes

A close examination of Abhishek's 11 sixes is almost as fascinating as the innings itself.

Every six was a mixture of power, timing, sometimes mischief, and even sheer audacity.

The first six was like a warning -- over deep point. Jacob Duffy pitched it in the middle, and Abhishek danced down the track and hit it over deep point. It seemed like a trailer before the violence began.

The second six made Adam Milne realise the danger of giving Abhishek the width to hit. Although not perfectly hit, he still got the maximum runs.

The third one, again off Milne, went crashing over cover. It was an act of how a conventional cover drive can be turned into a six.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma put on an opening stand of 133 in just 7.1 overs.

Punishing the Kiwis

The fourth six came when Michael Bracewell flighted the ball on a length outside off.

It was dispatched with contempt over extra cover, as if to say never attempt to lure him into making a mistake with the flight.

Kyle Jamieson too learned the hard way never to give width to Abhishek.

New Zealand bowlers were given a lesson that bowling outside off with plenty of room was like offering Abhishek a cake.

He brought up his 15-ball half-century with a consecutive six, lofting Jamieson over deep mid-wicket.

The seventh six came when Bracewell dropped short on the middle and leg. Abhishek rocked back and clubbed it with enormous power.

As if that was not enough, the next ball, flighted outside off, went over extra cover.

One did not get the feeling that he used force to hit it because, by now, sixes were simply flying off his bat.

Matthew Fisher found his delivery sit up for Abhishek to whack it over deep mid-wicket.

His tenth sixer was hit so high off Fisher that the ball landed only after taking an aerial view of the ground making Glenn Phillips watch helplessly.

The 11th and last six was hit with the flick of his wrist off Jamieson. Pace or spin did not matter to him.

The way he manufactured the angles to hit was special.

Last month, Abhishek hit the fastest century in T20Is, in 30 balls, against Afghanistan.

So, for those who still argue that Abhishek may not be the most dangerous batter in the world, they can be asked: when Abhishek gets going, who in world of cricket can actually stop him?

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff