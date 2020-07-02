News
Chavan writes to BCCI, MCA to reconsider life ban

Chavan writes to BCCI, MCA to reconsider life ban

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 02, 2020 23:37 IST
'I am urging to BCCI on similar lines, if Sreesanth's ban is reconsidered, kindly reconsider mine as well.'

Ankeet Chavan

IMAGE: Ankeet Chavan in action for Rajasthan Royals during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on May 15, 2013. Photograph: BCCI

Ankeet Chavan, who is serving a life ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, has urged the BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association to reduce the sanction to seven years in a letter written to them.

 

In 2013, the BCCI disciplinary committee had found three Rajasthan Royals players -- former India pacer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Chavan and Ajit Chandila -- guilty of spot- fixing in the IPL and handed them life bans.

But in 2015, a trial court in Delhi dropped all the charges against the trio and last year the BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain reduced Sreesanth's ban to seven years from life ban.

Now, with chances looking bright for Sreesanth to make a comeback to competitive cricket, 34-year-old Chavan has also sent an email to BCCI and his state body MCA.

In the letter, Chavan has requested to reduce the ban to seven years so that he can play at the earliest.

"I am urging to BCCI on similar lines, if Sreesanth's ban is reconsidered, kindly reconsider mine as well," Chavan said on Thursday.

"I did not get a response from the BCCI, so I had to write to my parent body, which is the MCA. So I have written on the same lines. I request the association to take my case ahead to the BCCI, so that my ban can be reconsidered," added Chavan, a slow-left arm spinner.

It is learnt that Chavan wrote to MCA on June 22 and a senior MCA official also confirmed that the cricket body has received his letter.

An MCA source said that it was a matter between BCCI and Chavan and it cannot interfere in the issue.

Chavan, who has featured in 18 first-class games, has not played any cricket since the life ban was imposed on him.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
