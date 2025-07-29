HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chandrakant Pandit quits as KKR head coach

July 29, 2025 18:38 IST

Chandrakant Pandit

Photograph: BCCI

Chandrakant Pandit has quit as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time IPL champions announced on Tuesday.

'Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders,' KKR posted on X.

We are thankful for his invaluable contributions – including leading KKR to the TATA IPL Championship in 2024

and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team.'

KKR struggled in IPL 2025 as they finished eighth in the standings, managing only five wins from 14 matches. He guided KKR to the IPL 2024 title.

 

Pandit was roped in as the KKR coach in August 2022 ahead of IPL 2023.

