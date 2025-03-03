Unleash Varun! Shastri backs mystery spinner for semis

Former players hailed Varun Chakravarthy for his "exceptional" bowling display against New Zealand, with Ravi Shastri backing his inclusion in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy, saying it is the right time to unleash him against Australia.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarty, who came into the XI after Harshit Rana was rested for the clash against New Zealand, grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Chakravarthy snapped five for 42 to play a pivotal role in India's 44-run win over New Zealand in the final group A match here on Sunday.

"Very impressed with him (Chakravarthy), and full marks to the think tank and the team management for making the right choice because he's someone who will get you wickets in the middle overs.

"It's the right time to unleash him. They brought him into the side; he's got a five-wicket haul, and I think he's there to stay," former head coach Shastri said in an ICC video posted on Instagram.

"If you see his current form, and I always believe in current form - it's vital and when you look at his body language, his self-confidence and his own ability and when you look at oppositions like New Zealand, Australia, South Africa that are left in this tournament, not many sides have played too much of him or seen enough of him."

India opted for a four-man spin attack against New Zealand on a sluggish Dubai pitch on Sunday and Shastri feels the former champions should retain the playing XI against Australia.

"I think I would go with the same eleven now because the turnaround time is less than 48 hours. The square is a little tired at the moment; people have run on the pitch that is going to be used the day after, so the spinners will again come into play," said Shastri.

Varun has been exceptional: Anil Kumble

Former India leg-spinner Kumble hailed the "exceptional" Varun and seconded Shastri's thought of fielding the same XI.

"I think Varun has been exceptional in the last 1-1.5 years, consistently winning matches for whichever team he has played for, whether it's Tamil Nadu or KKR or for India in T20Is," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

"And now, today, getting an opportunity (in ODIs), because obviously India had already qualified. But going by the pitch and the conditions perhaps for the semifinal and hopefully for India, the final, this certainly augurs well.

"And if this is the kind of pitch India will continue to play on in Dubai, then this four-pronged spin attack would be really a challenge for any team. Australia would find it extremely difficult to maneuver these four spinners."

Varun is a very difficult bowler to face: Rayudu

Former India player Ambati Rayudu also praised Chakravarthy for his exploits against New Zealand.

"Varun was great today. Early in his career, he wasn't very consistent with his lines and lengths. But now, his bowling makes him a very difficult bowler to face," he told JioHotstar.

"His action naturally makes it look like he's delivering left-arm spin, but 90 percent of his deliveries are googlies, making it tough for batsmen who haven't faced him before.

"I don't think many New Zealand batsmen have played against him much, and he will only continue to improve for India."

Rayudu said Chakravarthy's sensational show created a selection dilemma ahead of the semifinal.

"India will have a tough time deciding, with so many big players to choose from, but Varun Chakravarthy has been brilliant.

"We've seen his impact in India, and all the spinners were outstanding today. Jadeja was amazing, and all four spinners bowled exceptionally well," he said.

"The pitch definitely assisted them, but New Zealand's batsmen also struggled against spin, which is an area they will need to improve.