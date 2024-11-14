News
Champions Trophy tour kicks off in Pakistan

Champions Trophy tour kicks off in Pakistan

Source: PTI
November 14, 2024 23:07 IST
Champions Trophy

IMAGE: The trophy was supposed to be unveiled in Lahore earlier this month but the ceremony was postponed. Photograph: Champions Trophy/X

Even though the ICC is yet to announce the final schedule of the Champions Trophy, it flew the trophy to Pakistan on Thursday for a tour of the country beginning November 16.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, the trophy tour would begin from Skardu in northern Pakistan.

"The tour will cover major Pakistani cities where the Champions Trophy matches are set to be played," the official said.

 

The trophy has arrived at a time when the International Cricket Council (ICC) has sought a response from the PCB on hosting the prestigious event in a hybrid model following India's refusal to travel to the country for the tournament.

The trophy was supposed to be unveiled in Lahore earlier this month but the ceremony was postponed after India informed the ICC that it wouldn't be sending its team to Pakistan, and also because of the smog situation in the city.

But, on Thursday, the trophy was finally brought to Islamabad from Dubai by the ICC officials.

The tour, which will conclude on November 24, is part of the ICC's effort to build excitement around the Champions Trophy, set to take place from February 19 to March 9 next year.

The ICC is yet to make an official announcement or comment on India's refusal to play in Pakistan.

"What is the purpose of this trophy tour when no one really knows at which venues the tournament will be held and whether Pakistan and India will play against each other in the event," former Test captain Moin Khan said.

He added that the cricket fans were awaiting the final schedule of the tournament.

"Strange having a trophy tour without the schedule being announced," he added.

