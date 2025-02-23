'To chase down 350 is a fantastic effort; Credit to Australia'

'Delighted with the way Duckett played. Just a shame it is in a losing cause.'

IMAGE: England's Ben Duckett celebrates completing his century during the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match against Australia, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England skipper Jos Buttler expressed delight in Ben Duckett's record-breaking knock even as he hailed Australia for chasing down a massive total of 352 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match in Lahore on Saturday.

Duckett smashed 165 runs, securing the highest-ever individual score in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy, but a century from Josh Inglis eclipsed his effort.

IMAGE: Australia's Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell celebrate after hitting up the winning runs. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Inglis’s century and assists from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell guided Australia to a five-wicket victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler said, "Fantastic game; both sides played really well. We put on a really good score there. Credit to Australia.

“Fantastic innings there from Josh Inglis to see his side home. I think 350 you would take that at the start. Pretty good score. Dew was a worry and it was wet. Whatever happens with the conditions, to chase down 350 is a fantastic effort."

"He (Duckett) played brilliantly. He’s been brilliant at the top of the order in all the formats. He can be incredibly consistent in this format. Delighted for him with the way he played. Just a shame it is in a losing cause.

IMAGE: Ben Duckett hits a boundary. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

“Rather focus on partnerships, rather than individuals. Take the focus off yourself and work on getting those big partnerships. (Joe) Root and Duckett did that. I thought those two (Root and Liam Livingstone) bowled really well today. They created chances.

“Credit to Australia. We tried to find ways to break that partnership between Inglis and Carey earlier, but just couldn't manage it.

“Sometimes, you have to give credit to the opposition," he concluded.

Australia opted to bowl first and looked set for a fine outing when England were reduced to 43 for 2, the move to promote young wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith at number-three not paying off. However, Duckett and Root (68 off 78 balls, inclusive of four boundaries) responded with a well-compiled counter-attack, helping England cross 200 runs in a 158-run stand.

With wickets falling at the other end, Duckett kept swinging mercilessly towards 165 off 143 balls, which was studded with 17 fours and three sixes, as England posted 351 for 8 in their 50 overs.

Ben Dwarshuis (3/66) was the pick of Australia’s bowlers, while Adam Zampa (2/64) and Matthew Short (2/41) took two wickets each.

IMAGE: Alex Carey (69 off 63 balls, inclusive of eight fours) had a 146-run partnership with Josh Inglis that put the match within Australia's reach. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

In the run-chase of 352, Australia lost Travis Head and Steve Smith, their two most reliable batters for single-digits, with the score 27 for 2.

A 95-run stand between Labuschagne (47 off 45 balls, with five fours) and Matt Short (63 off 66 balls, nine fours and six) took Australia beyond the 100-run mark.

However, the Aussies stumbled against the brilliance of spin wizard Adil Rashid and were reduced to 136 for 4.

But with an explosive trio of middle-order batters still waiting, giving up was not a choice. 'Aussie mentality' did start to set in with every boundary, every six hit.

An aggressive Carey (69 off 63 balls, with eight fours) had a 146-run partnership with Inglis that put the match within Australia's reach.

Carey was dismissed by Brydon Carse, but Inglis (120 not out off 86 balls, which had eight fours and six sixes) and Maxwell (32 not out off 15 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) finished off the match by unleashing some T20-style shots with their trademark audacity.

In the end, the Aussies won with 15 balls and five wickets to spare.