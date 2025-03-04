South Africa add Linde as cover for injured Markram

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 04, 2025 20:30 IST

George Linde

IMAGE: George Linde scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 153.33 and picked up 11 wickets at an economy of 6.29 in 11 games at the SA20 this year. Photograph: George Linde/Instagram

South Africa roped in left-arm spin bowling all-rounder George Linde as a cover for the injured Aiden Markram ahead of their Champions Trophy semi-finals against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Markram, who captained South Africa in their final league game against England, had sustained a right hamstring injury and didn't take part in the match after leaving the field in the 31st over.

"He will undergo a fitness test at training on Tuesday evening to determine his availability for the semi-final against New Zealand," a report in ESPNCricinfo

said on Tuesday.

 

"Linde will join the South African camp on Tuesday evening but will not officially replace Markram in the squad unless he is ruled out and the ICC's event technical committee confirms the swap."

Linde scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 153.33 and picked up 11 wickets at an economy of 6.29 in 11 games at the SA20 this year. He also scored 106 runs and took four wickets in five games for Western Province in the One-Day Challenge Division One.

Skipper Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi have also recovered from illness and trained this evening.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
