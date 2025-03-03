HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Short's injury prompts Connolly call-up

Short's injury prompts Connolly call-up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 03, 2025 11:19 IST

x

Young spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly will replace injured Matthew Short in the Australian squad for the knock-out stages of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: Cooper Connolly was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Australia/X

Short was ruled out of the ICC event, being held in Pakistan and Dubai, due to a calf injury sustained during the match against Afghanistan.

The 21-year-old Connolly, who made his ODI debut in England last year, was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament.

 

The ICC's Event Technical Committee has approved his inclusion in the Australian squad early on Monday.

Connolly has thus far featured in six internationals for Australia, of which three have been ODIs. He's a left-handed batter, who bowls left-arm spin as well.

Short injured his calf on Friday while fielding and appeared hindered when making a quickfire 20 at the top of the order before the match was abandoned due to rain in Lahore.

"I think he'll be struggling," Australia captain Steve Smith had said of Short's injury status.

"I think we saw tonight he wasn't moving very well and I think it's probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover."

Australia will face India in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Short may miss Australia's Champions Trophy semi-final
Short may miss Australia's Champions Trophy semi-final
Australia in crisis; Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood out of Champions Trophy
Australia in crisis; Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood out of Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophy: Depleted Australia have uphill task against England
ICC Champions Trophy: Depleted Australia have uphill task against England
Australia test Champions Trophy hopefuls in Sri Lanka
Australia test Champions Trophy hopefuls in Sri Lanka
'India-Australia Champions Trophy final,' says this Aussie legend
'India-Australia Champions Trophy final,' says this Aussie legend

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Lesser-Known Street Foods Of India

webstory image 2

India's Most Incredible Wedding Venues: 10 More!

webstory image 3

Health Magic: 8 Advantages Of Rajgir Or Amaranth

VIDEOS

Palak Tiwari was seen in this style at the airport holding a laptop in her hand 1:04

Palak Tiwari was seen in this style at the airport...

Rekha Gupta meets former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khuran'a wife3:18

Rekha Gupta meets former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khuran'a wife

Zelensky's 'gratitude' Video message after Trump's 'not thankful' charge2:25

Zelensky's 'gratitude' Video message after Trump's 'not...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD