Home  » Cricket » Champions Trophy: NZ down Bangladesh, book semis spot

Champions Trophy: NZ down Bangladesh, book semis spot

February 24, 2025 22:27 IST

IMAGE: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates with Tom Latham on reaching his century against Bangladesh on Monday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

New Zealand moved into the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy taking India along with them after a five-wicket win over Group A opponents Bangladesh on Monday.

Chasing 237 for victory, New Zealand shrugged off the loss of two early wickets and rode Rachin Ravindra's classy 112 and Tom Latham's 55 to get home in 46.1 overs.

 

Bangladesh earlier squandered a good start and made 236-9 in 50 overs thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77 and Jaker Ali's 45 after Black Caps spinner Michael Bracewell picked up 4-26.

The result meant that defending champions Pakistan joined Bangladesh in being knocked out of the tournament after losing their opening two matches against New Zealand and India.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
