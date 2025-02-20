HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Out of favour Khushdil's comeback story

Out of favour Khushdil's comeback story

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 18:21 IST

x

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah is surprised that he has been picked for the Champions Trophy despite dishing out ordinary performances, saying he himself doesn't know "how I got into the team".

IMAGE: PCB selectors  faced a lot of criticism for picking Khushdil Shah ahead of Faheem Ashraf. Photograph: PCB/X

Khushdil, a middle-order left-hand batter, scored a stroke-filled 69 off 49 deliveries but his efforts went in vain as Pakistan lost the Champions Trophy opener to New Zealand by 60 runs.

Ever since Khushdil made his ODI debut in November 2020 against Zimbabwe, the 30-year-old has played only 14 50-over games, while he has not played a T20I since October 2023.

 

He disappointed with the bat and ball during the recently-concluded tri-series in Pakistan, also involving New Zealand and South Africa, but was in the Playing XI for the Champions Trophy opener where he emerged the highest scorer for his side.

Expressing surprise over his inclusion in the opening game of the marquee event, Khushdil said, "I myself didn't know how I got into the team because I have been out of favour with the selectors for two years now."

The left-arm spinner also said he doesn't get agitated when the crowd calls him 'Parchi'-- someone who is being favoured.

The PCB selectors have faced a lot of criticism for picking Khushdil ahead of Faheem Ashraf.

"I don't take it (criticism) to heart because you can't stop people from saying what they say. The only answer I can give is to do my best and play a role in helping our team win," he said.

Khushdil said he did not lose hope despite New Zealand setting a 321-run target in the CT opener. Khushdil said that he and Naseem Shah were hopeful that if they could take the match into the final over, anything could happen. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hosting CT is proof of Pakistan cricket's resilience: Bari
Hosting CT is proof of Pakistan cricket's resilience: Bari
Champions Trophy: Defeating India is Pakistan's 'real task'
Champions Trophy: Defeating India is Pakistan's 'real task'
Champions Trophy: 'Pakistan Have A Good Chance'
Champions Trophy: 'Pakistan Have A Good Chance'
Check Out Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule
Check Out Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule
Is ODI cricket dying? Jos Buttler shares his take
Is ODI cricket dying? Jos Buttler shares his take

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Solo Travel Tips For Women

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Get Back To Reading Books

webstory image 3

Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game

VIDEOS

Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi's Chief Minister0:39

Rekha Gupta takes charge as Delhi's Chief Minister

Parineeti makes airport fashion adorable in white dress0:37

Parineeti makes airport fashion adorable in white dress

BJP leaders congratulate Rekha Gupta4:19

BJP leaders congratulate Rekha Gupta

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD