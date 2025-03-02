NZ call up local left-arm spinners to prepare for Kuldeep

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav has been India's go-to bowler in the middle overs to stem the run flow or to fetch a crucial breakthrough in One-Day Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand called up two local left-arm wrist spinners to bowl to left-handers Tom Latham and Michael Bracewell at their nets in Dubai on Saturday to prepare for a possible contest against India's Kuldeep Yadav on the eve of their Champions Trophy match in Dubai.



Kuldeep, the left-arm wrist spinner, mainly operates in the middle overs where Latham and Bracewell often bat.



"It's (the Dubai pitch) playing a little bit slow and there's obviously a good deal of turn. I think it's going to be an interesting match-up," said New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips in the pre-match press

conference here."They (India) have got three quality spinners, and it's all about rotating the strike and taking the game deep."

The two local players called up to bowl to New Zealand batters are 15-year-old Ishan Rajesh, who is a UAE Under-16 camper from Zenith club, and Nilansh Keshwani, a UAE probable.



New Zealand will face India in the final league match on Sunday to determine the toppers of Group A.



The Kiwis also engaged in a light practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai but former skipper and batting mainstay Kane Williamson, pacers Will O'Rourke and Kyle Jamieson did not attend the nets.