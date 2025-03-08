Ravi Shastri picks four players from the New Zealand squad who could make a difference in Sunday's high-stakes Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson hold the key to New Zealand's fortunes in Sunday's Champions Trophy final against India at Dubai. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked India as the favourites in Sunday's Champions Trophy summit clash against New Zealand, but hastened to add that the advantage will be miniscule, given that the Black Caps are a formidable side.

India, who have played all their matches in Dubai, stormed into the final with an all-win record, and defeated Australia in the semi-final.

New Zealand, who finished second behind India in Group A after losing their league match, secured their spot in the final with a one-sided win over South Africa in the second semi-final in Lahore.

"If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand," declared Shastri in The ICC Review.

"So India start as favourites, but only just," he added, referring to the final, which will be a rematch of the 2000 Champions Trophy title clash, where New Zealand triumphed by four wickets in Nairobi.

The 62-year-old, who has seen both teams evolve over the years, picked four players from the New Zealand squad who could make a difference in the high-stakes final.

He singled out Rachin Ravindra, calling him "immensely talented", Kane Williamson for his "stability and calmness like a saint", and captain Mitchell Santner, whom he described as an "intelligent" leader who can influence the game alongside Glenn Phillips, who could be the X-factor for the team.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's current form makes him a potential game-changer. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Shastri also highlighted Virat Kohli's current form as a potential game-changer, while also acknowledging Williamson's ability to seize crucial moments.

"Now (on) current form, Kohli. When these guys get hot and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they're trouble. Whether it's Williamson, whether it's Kohli," Shastri said.

"So, from New Zealand, I would say Williamson. To an extent, Ravindra; he is a fabulous young player.

"But these guys when they smell the coffee and you let them, in a final, get to that 10-15, then they're doubly dangerous."

Ravindra, at just 25, has already accumulated five centuries in ICC 50-over tournaments -- the youngest to achieve the feat.

"I just like the way he moves in the crease. There's an element of fluency, which is fabulous to see. He's either forward, he's back, he'll cut, he'll sweep it, play the quicks well, and he's got a very good temperament.

"You don't get hundreds in big tournaments like this just like that. You've got to have something up your sleeve, and I think he's immensely talented."

Apart from his batting prowess, former skipper Williamson's leadership and calm demeanour make him a vital asset for New Zealand in the final.

The veteran has been in red-hot form with scores of 81 against India and 102 in the semi-final versus South Africa.

"He's very stable and there's an element of calmness, a no-nonsense element about him the way he goes about his job," Shastri said.

“He's like a saint, a sage, just sitting, meditating. Lot of people look at the big shots, I look at the way he moves in the crease. There's an element of fluency.

"Joe Root, when he's batting at his best. He's forward, back. Kohli (as well). When people move in the crease, the footwork is sound. It's a joy to watch. And then with their experience, their talent, the volume of runs they've got, doesn't matter what format they play."

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips could come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise by taking a wicket or two. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Shastri also made special mention of Santner, who has impressed in his first ICC event as New Zealand captain.

"He's an intelligent man. And I think this captaincy suits him.

"It just adds that edge to him as a batter, as a bowler, as a cricketer.

"So I think it's a smart move by New Zealand opting for that and just the way he goes about his job; like I said, he's a good reader of the game, is an intelligent bloke and should be there for some time for New Zealand."

Shastri also did not hold back his admiration for Phillips's ability to turn a match around single-handedly as he also picked him as one of the ‘Player-of-the-Match’ contenders alongside India's Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja.

"Player of the Match, I would go for an all-rounder. I'll say Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India.

"From New Zealand, I think that Glenn Phillips has something up. He might just show flashes of brilliance in the field. He might come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise you by taking a wicket or two.”