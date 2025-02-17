HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
He's a champion: Kohli's coach backs him to silence critics

He's a champion: Kohli's coach backs him to silence critics

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 17, 2025 23:58 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Screengrab of Virat Kohli with his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma.

Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, remains confident that the star batter will rediscover his form ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, despite recent struggles.

Speaking on the sidelines of The Restaurant Cricket League (RCL), supported by Incredible India and the Ministry of Tourism, Sharma emphasised Kohli's past achievements and expressed belief in his ability to perform at his champion level.

"Just because some matches went bad, does not mean the player is out-of-touch. When you look at his previous records, you will see what he did for the country. I believe that he will be performing like the champion player he always has been," Rajkumar said.

Virat was in action during the ODI series against England, which concluded on Wednesday.

After missing the first ODI due to a knee injury, he scored five and 52 in the remaining matches.

 

In the Champions Trophy starting February 19, Virat will aim to overcome his prolonged slump in form.

Speaking about pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is missing the tournament due to back injury sustained during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia earlier this year, Rajkumar said that India will miss him because of his ability to give breakthroughs in initial stages and performing well in death overs. He has been replaced by young pacer Harshit Rana.

"It is unfortunate because Bumrah is our ace fast-bowler and his presence will be missed. I consider him as number one bowler as he brings breakthroughs in initial stages and does well in death overs too," said Rajkumar.

On team's overall chances at the tournament, Rajkumar said, "The chances are really there and India is among the favourites. The team is very strong."

