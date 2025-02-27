HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Afghanistan will never be taken lightly again'

'Afghanistan will never be taken lightly again'

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2025 15:05 IST

x

Afghanistan's players celebrate

IMAGE: Afghanistan beat England by eight runs on Wednesday to stay in the hunt for a berth in the semi-finals, underlining their strength in limited-overs cricket.. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Afghanistan's performances at the 50-overs and Twenty20 World Cups mean there is no chance of Australia taking them lightly in Friday's Champions Trophy match, particularly with a place in the semi-finals on the line, coach Jonathan Trott said.

Afghanistan beat England by eight runs in Lahore on Wednesday to stay in the hunt for a berth in the last four, underlining their strength in limited-overs cricket.

Trott's side beat England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to finish sixth at the 50-overs World Cup in 2023 and followed that up by making the semi-finals of the T20 edition last year, beating Australia along the way.

"It's all on the line, and since I've been coach we've played against Australia

three times and we've been in the game in each of those games," former England batter Trott told reporters.

"We should take a lot of confidence from that ... certainly what happened in the World Cup, T20 World Cup, and I say this to the players as well, that Afghanistan's never going to be taken lightly ever again.

 

"We've got to be prepared because I know Australia aren't going to take us lightly. In the past, perhaps people would have seen the fixture and thought it was a little bit easier than playing a historic Test nation.

"In this format, in these conditions, I don't see that. Every game that we play is going to be competitive and every game we go into I expect to win."

Trott said there was a rawness to the team when he took over in 2022 but they have grown with experience.

"I'm quite an ambitious type of guy and I'm ambitious with these talented players," he added.

"Who knows what we can achieve."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Buttler gutted: 'Am I part of the problem or solution'
Buttler gutted: 'Am I part of the problem or solution'
Conspiracy Theories Behind India's Win
Conspiracy Theories Behind India's Win
Shahidi salutes Afghanistan's team effort
Shahidi salutes Afghanistan's team effort
What went wrong for England against Afghanistan...
What went wrong for England against Afghanistan...
Buttler's captaincy update after England's elimination
Buttler's captaincy update after England's elimination

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Best Countries To Raise Your Kids

webstory image 2

Recipe: Cashew Almond Mushroom Soup

webstory image 3

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

VIDEOS

Mrunal Thakur stuns in no make-up look as she gets papped at Mumbai Airport0:54

Mrunal Thakur stuns in no make-up look as she gets papped...

21-member Polish delegation visiting India meets EAM S Jaishankar4:13

21-member Polish delegation visiting India meets EAM S...

'Not happy with Elon, will throw them out', Trump's remark sparks laughter at cabinet briefing2:01

'Not happy with Elon, will throw them out', Trump's...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD