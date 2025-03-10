HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'A landmark moment for Indian cricket!'

'A landmark moment for Indian cricket!'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2025 17:20 IST

x

Team India

IMAGE: India beat New Zealand in the final to win their third Champions Trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulated Team India on their magnificent triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India showcased their cricketing supremacy to beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final held in Dubai on Sunday and reaffirmed their place as the top-ranked side in white-ball cricket. 

The BCCI lauded skipper Rohit Sharma for leading the team with exemplary leadership skills and tactical acumen.

The record-extending third Champions Trophy title was the second global crown won by the Men in Blue under his captaincy in as many years, following their T20 World Cup triumph last year.

"This triumph is a landmark moment for Indian cricket, following the high of last year's T20 World Cup success. To dominate yet another global tournament and bring home the Champions Trophy is a phenomenal achievement. The team played with unparalleled consistency and character, and I congratulate captain Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and the entire squad for their historic success," said BCCI president Roger Binny.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, "This victory is a testament to the talent and perseverance of Indian cricket. The way this team has performed under pressure and delivered in crucial moments is truly commendable. Congratulations to every player, the support staff, selection committee and the fans who have stood by the team."

 

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, "Winning an ICC title is always a special achievement, and this team has done it in dominant fashion. The seamless blend of experience and youthful energy has been remarkable, and this triumph will definitely inspire future generations of Indian cricket."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hardik's redemption: From 2017 heartbreak to 2025 glory
Hardik's redemption: From 2017 heartbreak to 2025 glory
SEE: Inside Team India's Dressing Room
SEE: Inside Team India's Dressing Room
Champions Report Card: Varun, Rahul 10/10
Champions Report Card: Varun, Rahul 10/10
SEE: Shreyas' Dazzling Dance Moves!
SEE: Shreyas' Dazzling Dance Moves!
SEE: Kohli-Anushka Hug After Win
SEE: Kohli-Anushka Hug After Win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remember Madhavrao Scindia?

webstory image 2

Champions Report Card: Varun, Rahul 10/10

webstory image 3

9 Most Majestic Indian Palaces

VIDEOS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her residence 1:25

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Jan Milan Samaroh' at her...

Tourists flock to Dal Lake to experience its serene beauty, enjoy chilly weather1:12

Tourists flock to Dal Lake to experience its serene...

Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi depart from Jaipur after attending IIFA 1:11

Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi depart from Jaipur after...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD