IMAGE: India beat New Zealand in the final to win their third Champions Trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulated Team India on their magnificent triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India showcased their cricketing supremacy to beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final held in Dubai on Sunday and reaffirmed their place as the top-ranked side in white-ball cricket.

The BCCI lauded skipper Rohit Sharma for leading the team with exemplary leadership skills and tactical acumen.

The record-extending third Champions Trophy title was the second global crown won by the Men in Blue under his captaincy in as many years, following their T20 World Cup triumph last year.

"This triumph is a landmark moment for Indian cricket, following the high of last year's T20 World Cup success. To dominate yet another global tournament and bring home the Champions Trophy is a phenomenal achievement. The team played with unparalleled consistency and character, and I congratulate captain Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and the entire squad for their historic success," said BCCI president Roger Binny.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, "This victory is a testament to the talent and perseverance of Indian cricket. The way this team has performed under pressure and delivered in crucial moments is truly commendable. Congratulations to every player, the support staff, selection committee and the fans who have stood by the team."

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, "Winning an ICC title is always a special achievement, and this team has done it in dominant fashion. The seamless blend of experience and youthful energy has been remarkable, and this triumph will definitely inspire future generations of Indian cricket."