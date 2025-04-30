HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Champak takes IPL to Court over robo dog name

Champak takes IPL to Court over robo dog name

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read
Share:

April 30, 2025 13:47 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Board of Control for Cricket in India's response on a plea by renowned children's magazine Champak that alleged trademark infringement over the IPL naming its AI robot dog 'Champak'.

IMAGE: IPL faces heat as Champak barks back in a surprising trademark row over an AI robot dog. Photograph: BCCI

Justice Saurabh Banerjee observed that Champak had been an existing brand name since eternity and asked the BCCI to file its written statement in response to the plea within four weeks. The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The plea has been filed by Delhi Press Patra Prakashan Pvt Ltd which has been publishing Champak magazine since 1968.

 

Advocate Amit Gupta, representing the publisher, said naming the robotic dog 'Champak' amounted to infringement of its registered trademark and also commercial exploitation as Champak was a well known mark.

BCCI

Senior advocate J Sai Deepak, who appeared for BCCI, opposed the plea saying Champak was the name of a flower and people associated the robotic dog with a character of a TV series and not the magazine.

During the hearing, the judge orally said cricketer Virat Kohli's nickname is 'Chiku', which is also one of the characters in Champak magazine. Why did the publisher not proceed against him, he asked.

Asked by the court to show how the averment of infringement is made out, the plaintiff's counsel said the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a commercial venture and is advertising, marketing and earning.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Amid controversy, Churchill Brothers get I-League trophy from AIFF
Amid controversy, Churchill Brothers get I-League trophy from AIFF
P V Sindhu is cheering for this IPL team
P V Sindhu is cheering for this IPL team
PIX: Ashwani destroys KKR on dream IPL debut
Just a Day Before IPL Clash, Pant Turns Up at ISL Match
Just a Day Before IPL Clash, Pant Turns Up at ISL Match
PIX: Siraj, Nikhat, Khawaja post Eid greetings
PIX: Siraj, Nikhat, Khawaja post Eid greetings

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 2

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Javed Akhtar urges Govt to take 'solid' action against Pakistan1:33

Javed Akhtar urges Govt to take 'solid' action against...

Watch: Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before attack4:39

Watch: Maha man claims terrorist spoke to him day before...

PM gives full operational freedom to forces for Pahalgam attack response3:28

PM gives full operational freedom to forces for Pahalgam...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD