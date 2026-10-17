Delhi Capitals Appoint Chaminda Vaas as Fast Bowling Coach for IPL 2027

Sri Lankan bowling icon Chaminda Vaas is set to make a significant return to the Indian Premier League, joining Delhi Capitals as their fast bowling coach for the highly anticipated IPL 2027 season.

IMAGE: Chaminda Vaas. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points Chaminda Vaas has been appointed as the fast bowling coach for Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2027 season.

This marks Vaas's return to the Indian Premier League after a 16-year hiatus.

He joins a high-profile coaching staff at Delhi Capitals, including Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

Vaas previously played for the Deccan Chargers in the first three IPL seasons from 2008 to 2010.

Sri Lankan bowling legend Chaminda Vaas was unveiled by Delhi Capitals as their fast bowling coach for the upcoming IPL 2027 season, the franchise said in a statement on their social media handles.

'World Cup winner and Sri Lanka's best ever. Welcome to Tiger Territory, coach,' the franchise posted on its official X handle.

Vaas's IPL Return

Vaas replaces Munaf Patel, who was the team's bowling coach in the previous two seasons.

He returns to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after 16 long years and joins a star-studded Delhi Capitals coaching staff, that includes former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly as head coach and Yuvaj Singh as Assistant Coach. The 52-year-old had represented now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the first three seasons of the IPL from 2008 to 2010.

One of Sri Lanka's premier bowlers who also served as their bowling coach from 2013 to 2015, had 355 wickets in 111 Tests and 400 ODI scalps.