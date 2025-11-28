Chameera fires SL into tri-series final with four-wicket burst

IMAGE: Dushmantha Chameera picked 4 for 20 against Pakistan on Thursday, to help Sri Lanka book a spot in the tri-series final. Photograph: ANI Photo



Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera claimed 4-20, including a tight final over, as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by six runs on Thursday to reach the final of the T20 tri-series.

Sri Lanka posted 184-5 after opener Kamil Mishra struck 76 off 48 balls and Kusal Mendis added 40 in a must-win game for Dasun Shanaka’s side. Pakistan, already assured of a place in Saturday’s final after three straight victories, fell short at 178-7 despite captain Salman Ali Agha’s unbeaten 63, his highest score in T20 internationals.

Chameera ripped through Pakistan’s top order with three wickets for three runs in the powerplay, removing Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam for a two-ball duck and Fakhar Zaman to leave the hosts reeling at 43-4.

Agha and Usman Khan rebuilt with a 56-run stand before Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Usman for 33. Agha then combined with Mohammad Nawaz (27) for a brisk 70-run partnership, but Eshan Malinga removed Nawaz in the penultimate over before Chameera closed out the chase by giving away only three runs when Pakistan needed 10 off the last six balls.

Earlier, Sri Lanka made a fluent start after being sent in, with Mishra and Mendis adding 58 inside the powerplay. Mishra swept effectively through the leg side before falling in the 17th over, while late blows from Janith Liyanage (24 not out) and Shanaka (17 not out) pushed Sri Lanka to a competitive total.

“Proud of how the boys bounced back. Everybody contributed … of course Chameera showed world-class bowling,” Shanaka said.

Agha said Pakistan had left themselves too much to do after an early collapse. “It was gettable with the dew coming in but we lost too many wickets in the powerplay and gave away too many runs,” he said. “You’ll always be chasing the game if that happens.”