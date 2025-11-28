HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Chameera fires SL into tri-series final with four-wicket burst

Chameera fires SL into tri-series final with four-wicket burst

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 28, 2025 09:14 IST

x

Dushmantha Chameera picked 4 for 20 to help Sri Lanka book a spot in the tri-series final

IMAGE: Dushmantha Chameera picked 4 for 20 against Pakistan on Thursday, to help Sri Lanka book a spot in the tri-series final. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera claimed 4-20, including a tight final over, as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by six runs on Thursday to reach the final of the T20 tri-series.

Sri Lanka posted 184-5 after opener Kamil Mishra struck 76 off 48 balls and Kusal Mendis added 40 in a must-win game for Dasun Shanaka’s side. Pakistan, already assured of a place in Saturday’s final after three straight victories, fell short at 178-7 despite captain Salman Ali Agha’s unbeaten 63, his highest score in T20 internationals.

 

Chameera ripped through Pakistan’s top order with three wickets for three runs in the powerplay, removing Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam for a two-ball duck and Fakhar Zaman to leave the hosts reeling at 43-4.

Agha and Usman Khan rebuilt with a 56-run stand before Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Usman for 33. Agha then combined with Mohammad Nawaz (27) for a brisk 70-run partnership, but Eshan Malinga removed Nawaz in the penultimate over before Chameera closed out the chase by giving away only three runs when Pakistan needed 10 off the last six balls.

Earlier, Sri Lanka made a fluent start after being sent in, with Mishra and Mendis adding 58 inside the powerplay. Mishra swept effectively through the leg side before falling in the 17th over, while late blows from Janith Liyanage (24 not out) and Shanaka (17 not out) pushed Sri Lanka to a competitive total.

“Proud of how the boys bounced back. Everybody contributed … of course Chameera showed world-class bowling,” Shanaka said.

Agha said Pakistan had left themselves too much to do after an early collapse. “It was gettable with the dew coming in but we lost too many wickets in the powerplay and gave away too many runs,” he said. “You’ll always be chasing the game if that happens.”

 

AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere
Gautam Gambhir is going nowhere
Hyderabad, are you ready for Messi?
Hyderabad, are you ready for Messi?
Australia drop squad for 2nd Ashes Test
Australia drop squad for 2nd Ashes Test
WPL auction: UP Warriorz break the bank for Deepti!
WPL auction: UP Warriorz break the bank for Deepti!
'We are clear, we want to go with an Indian captain'
'We are clear, we want to go with an Indian captain'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

webstory image 2

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

webstory image 3

15-Min Recipe: Citrus Salad

VIDEOS

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visits SFS Jain Temple in Jaipur, offers prayers2:05

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visits SFS Jain...

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one Tesla Center in Gurugram4:22

Haryana CM Saini inaugurates Indias first all-in-one...

Massive Allegation! Supriya Shrinathe blames PM Modi for BLOs death during SIR phase0:32

Massive Allegation! Supriya Shrinathe blames PM Modi for...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO