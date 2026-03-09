HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Chakravarthy's Hilarious Tea-Cup T20 World Cup Trophy Moment Goes Viral

Chakravarthy's Hilarious Tea-Cup T20 World Cup Trophy Moment Goes Viral

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 15:45 IST

x

Varun Chakravarthy's humorous tea-sipping celebration after India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory has gone viral

Varun Chakravarthy

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy shared a hilarious post. Photograph: Varun Chakravarthy/Instagram

Key Points

  • Varun Chakravarthy celebrated India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory with a humorous tea-sipping photo.
  • The Indian cricket team secured their third T20 World Cup title, becoming the first team to achieve this milestone.
  • Chakravarthy's viral Instagram post featured him casually sipping tea while holding the World Cup trophy.

Varun Chakravarthy once again showed his humorous side after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Men in Blue not only defended their T20 World Cup title but also became the first team to lift the trophy three times.

 

Amid the celebrations, Chakravarthy shared a hilarious Instagram post -- holding the World Cup trophy while casually sipping tea. Fans loved it, and the post quickly went viral, with comments flooding in.

Varun Chakaravarthy

This isn’t new territory for the mystery spinner. After India beat Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2025, the team had refused to accept the trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, leaving them without the silverware. True to form, Chakravarthy had recreated the moment the next day -- posing on his bed with a tea cup standing in for the trophy.

Varun Chakaravarthy

He explained the thought behind his joke, ‘I knew we were going to win. After the second match, I was sure that if we met them in the final, we would win. I had planned everything -- I wanted to sleep with the cup next to me and take a photo. But after the match, there was nothing next to me, just a coffee cup, so I went ahead with that.’

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SKY, Bumrah & Co. Go Wild After T20 World Cup Win
SKY, Bumrah & Co. Go Wild After T20 World Cup Win
T20 World Cup: What Is Going Wrong For Varun Chakravarthy?
T20 World Cup: What Is Going Wrong For Varun Chakravarthy?
Team India takes trophy to Hanuman temple after T20 World Cup win
Team India takes trophy to Hanuman temple after T20 World Cup win
Fadnavis Celebrates India's T20 World Cup Triumph
Fadnavis Celebrates India's T20 World Cup Triumph
T20 World Cup: Dhoni's Sweet Message For 'Coach Sahab'
T20 World Cup: Dhoni's Sweet Message For 'Coach Sahab'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport1:08

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport

'AI is playing major role in ongoing conflict': CDS Gen Anil Chauhan1:27

'AI is playing major role in ongoing conflict': CDS Gen...

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding Reception0:54

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO