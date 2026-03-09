Chakravarthy's Hilarious Tea-Cup T20 World Cup Trophy Moment Goes Viral

Varun Chakravarthy's humorous tea-sipping celebration after India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory has gone viral

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy shared a hilarious post. Photograph: Varun Chakravarthy/Instagram

Key Points Varun Chakravarthy celebrated India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory with a humorous tea-sipping photo.

The Indian cricket team secured their third T20 World Cup title, becoming the first team to achieve this milestone.

Chakravarthy's viral Instagram post featured him casually sipping tea while holding the World Cup trophy.

Varun Chakravarthy once again showed his humorous side after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Men in Blue not only defended their T20 World Cup title but also became the first team to lift the trophy three times.

Amid the celebrations, Chakravarthy shared a hilarious Instagram post -- holding the World Cup trophy while casually sipping tea. Fans loved it, and the post quickly went viral, with comments flooding in.

This isn’t new territory for the mystery spinner. After India beat Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2025, the team had refused to accept the trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, leaving them without the silverware. True to form, Chakravarthy had recreated the moment the next day -- posing on his bed with a tea cup standing in for the trophy.

He explained the thought behind his joke, ‘I knew we were going to win. After the second match, I was sure that if we met them in the final, we would win. I had planned everything -- I wanted to sleep with the cup next to me and take a photo. But after the match, there was nothing next to me, just a coffee cup, so I went ahead with that.’