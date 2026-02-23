Chahal wreaks havoc on DY Patil T20 Cup Day 1

Yuzvendra Chahal and Yash Dhull showcased their cricketing prowess at the DY Patil T20 Cup, leading their respective teams to victory with stellar performances in bowling and batting.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal’s 4-11 helped Income Tax restrict Reliance. Photograph: DY Patil Stadium/Instagram

Key Points Yuzvendra Chahal's outstanding bowling (4-11) helped Income Tax secure a victory against Reliance in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

Yash Dhull's explosive innings (64 off 32 balls) guided DY Patil Blue to a win over Nirlon in the tournament.

Viswaraj Singh Jadeja and Aman Mokate's unbeaten 91s led CAG to a dominant 10-wicket victory against Jain Irrigation.

Mumbai Customs defeated CGST by 35 runs, with Sachin Yadav's 77 being a key contribution.

A fiery spell from Yuzvendra Chahal set the tone for the new season as Income Tax cruised past Reliance by seven wickets on the opening day of the 20th edition DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Chahal’s 4-11 helped Income Tax restrict Reliance to just 131 for nine in their 20 overs. The chase was fashioned by an unbeaten 31 by Venkatesh Iyer, who also picked up a wicket with his medium-pace.

In the other morning contest at the University Ground, Mumbai Customs beat CGST by 35 runs.

Afternoon Matches: Dhull and Tendulkar Shine

Later in the afternoon, Karsh Kothari (4-31) and Arjun Tendulkar (3-34) starred with the ball for DY Patil Blue as they restricted Nirlon to 154 at the Stadium. Later with the bat, DY Patil Blue’s much vaunted batting line-up led by teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2) and Sarfaraz Khan (0) failed to fire. But Yash Dhull (64: 32b, 8x4, 3x6) starred as Blue beat Nirlon by four wickets.

In the other afternoon encounter at University Ground, CAG completely outclassed Jain Irrigation by 10 wickets. The openers Viswaraj Singh Jadeja (91 n.o.: 53b, 12x4, 4x6) and Aman Mokate (91 n.o.: 44b, 8x4, 6x6) completely dominated Jain Irrigation as they chased down the target of 191 with 10 wickets and four overs to spare.

Match Summaries

At DY Patil Stadium

Group D: Reliance 131-9 in 20 overs (Deepak Chahar 30, Tushar Raheja 21; Yuzvendra Chahal 4-11, KV Sasikant 2-18) lost to Income Tax 132-3 in 14.3 overs (Mahipal Lomror 38, Pramod Chandila 35 n.o., Venkatesh Iyer 31 n.o.)-by seven wickets

Group C: Nirlon 154 in 19.5 overs (Ishan Mulchandani 37; Karsh Kothari 4-31, Arjun Tendulkar 3-34, Mayank Yadav 1-17) lost to DY Patil Blue 156-6 in 17.4 overs (Yash Dhull 64, Ayush Badoni 31)-by four wickets

At DY Patil University Ground

Group A: Mumbai Customs 224-5 in 20 overs (Sachin Yadav 77, Aakash Parkar 43, Prateek Shukla 39 n.o.; Nadeem 2-30) bt CGST 189 in 19.2 overs (Rohan Marva 51, Shubham K 50 n.o.; Abhinandan Singh 2-32, Daksh Kamra 2-28)-by 35 runs

Group B: Jain Irrigation 190-9 in 20 overs (Sameer Rizvi 52, Dhanit Raut 47; Ajay Singh Kookna 3-16, Lalit Yadav 2-57) lost to CAG 191-0 in 16 overs (Viswaraj Jadeja 91 n.o., Aman Mokate 91 n.o.)-by 10 wickets

Upcoming Fixtures

Tuesday’s fixtures

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Group C: Indian Navy v Canara Bank; 4 pm: Group A: DY Patil Red v Tata Sports

At DY Patil University

11 am: Group B: DTDC v Route Mobile; 4 pm: Group D: BPCL v Bank of Baroda