Yuzvendra Chahal was appointed special invitee to the BJP's National OBC Morcha executive committee as party president Nitin Nabin announced a fresh organisational reshuffle involving key office-bearers.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal announced his retirement from first-class cricket in October 2026 after a 17-year red-ball career. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been appointed as a special invitee to the BJP's National OBC Morcha executive committee as part of the party's latest organisational appointments.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced seven national vice presidents, three general secretaries and seven national secretaries for the OBC Morcha.

The appointments also cover key positions such as national treasurer, office secretaries, media coordinator and social media coordinator.

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been appointed as a special invitee to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha executive committee.

The appointment was part of a fresh organisational reshuffle announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday, covering national office-bearers, executive committee members and department heads of the party's OBC Morcha.

7 vice-presidents, 3 general secretaries, 7 secretaries appointed

According to an official communication issued by the party's central office, the new appointments include seven national vice-presidents, three general secretaries, and seven national secretaries from different states.

The newly appointed national vice-presidents are Jogen Mohan from Assam, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, Sangam Lal Gupta and Sangeeta Balwant Bind from Uttar Pradesh, Babanrao Ravji Choudhary from Maharashtra, Sat Prakash Rana from Delhi and Arjun Sahani from Bihar.

Gajendra Yadav from Delhi, Pramod Madhwaraj from Karnataka and Lalit Chandrakar from Chhattisgarh have been named national general secretaries.

The seven national secretaries are Dashrathji Thakor (Gujarat), T Varatharajan (Tamil Nadu), Sanjeev Kumar alias Bablu Bhagat (Jharkhand), Sarita Jangid (Haryana), Kadaganchi Ramesh (Telangana), Vaibhav Panwar (Madhya Pradesh) and Bhim Kumar Sahu (Bihar).

The party has appointed Radheshyam Yadav from Uttar Pradesh as national treasurer, while Sanjay Kumar Gurjar and Dr Arun Yadav, both from Delhi, will serve as national office secretary and co-office secretary, respectively. Ajay Gupta from Bihar has been named media coordinator.

In the digital communication wing, Parikshit Dagar from Delhi has been appointed social media coordinator, with Pradeep Mahaur Soni from Madhya Pradesh as his deputy.

Prof. Pankaj Choudhary will head the policy and research wing as coordinator, assisted by Ashutosh Behera from Odisha and Rahul Yadav from Uttar Pradesh.

The party also announced the initial list of national executive committee members, including Sanjeev Rangaiya from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Srinivas Rao Kantubukta from Andhra Pradesh, Rajiv Ranjan alias Vishal Yadav from Bihar and Sanjeev Verma from Chandigarh.