Century of sporting ties: India to play biggest-ever bilateral series in New Zealand

India will tour New Zealand for a record 12-match series in late 2026, featuring five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, with NZC expecting packed stadiums throughout the marquee contest.

IMAGE: India will undertake the biggest-ever international cricket tour of New Zealand later this year, playing two tests, five one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches against the Black Caps. Photograph: BCCI

India will tour New Zealand for a marathon all-format series from October 22 to December 1 this year, featuring an unprecedented 10 white-ball games in what would be the biggest men's bilateral cricket series ever held in this country.

India will take on the Black Caps in five T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests across five major centres. The 12 matches would be the highest ever featuring a touring side in New Zealand's history.

Key Points India set for biggest-ever New Zealand tour with 12-match series.

The tour comprises five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

New Zealand Cricket expects strong demand and potential sell-outs for all matches.

The T20I series will begin in late October 2026, followed by the ODI leg and the Tests.

The series is set to be a major landmark as the two countries celebrate 100 years of sporting ties.

The 40-day tour will begin with the opening T20I in Christchurch on October 22.

The T20I series will be followed by the ODI leg, which will start at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4. The Test series will commence at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington from November 19 to 23, while the second and final Test will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

"When it comes to cricket, it simply doesn't get bigger than India and we're determined to deliver New Zealanders a tour like no other," NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley said.

"This will be about more than just the cricket on the field -- it will be a celebration of New Zealand's shared history and culture with India, and our burgeoning rivalry and friendship through cricket.

"The passion and the following this team has is staggering -- not to mention some of the players expected to tour such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah -- so we're bracing for the intensity and fandom that will accompany the tour," he added.

The series will mark India's first Test tour of New Zealand since the 2019-20 season. Since then, New Zealand have visited India twice, including their historic 2024-25 tour when they completed a 3-0 sweep in the Test series.

It's always a special occasion playing India: Sodhi

The New Zealand Government will be supporting the India tour alongside adjacent sporting tours by the country later in the year, as 100 years of sporting ties between New Zealand and India are commemorated.

"It's always a special occasion playing India," New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi said.

"They're an unbelievable cricket team, full of talent and star power you know every time you face them it's going to be seriously challenging. The rivalry we've built in recent years is pretty staggering and I'm sure this tour will deliver many more big moments.

"Then there's the Indian fans and the energy and noise they bring, it really is like nothing else and something everyone should experience at least once in their life."

Sodhi was born in Ludhiana and moved to New Zealand with his family when he was just four years old.

"I'm really proud of my Indian heritage and to represent my community out here in Papatoetoe today -- literally just around the corner from where I grew up is so cool," he said.

"To bring my worlds and cultures together here in South Auckland is special and I just can't wait for the tour to kickstart the home summer."

India's tour of New Zealand Schedule

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1st T20I: 22 October, Christchurch

2nd T20I: 24 October, Christchurch

3rd T20I: 27 October, Wellington

4th T20I: 30 October, Auckland

5th T20I: 1 November, Hamilton

1st ODI: 4 November, Auckland

2nd ODI: 7 November, Wellington

3rd ODI: 10 November, Hamilton

4th ODI: 13 November, Mount Maunganui

5th ODI: 15 November, Mount Maunganui

1st Test: 19-23 November, Wellington

2nd Test: 27 November-1 December, Christchurch.