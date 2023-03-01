News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Centurion Test: Nortje's fifer gives Proteas big lead vs WI

Centurion Test: Nortje's fifer gives Proteas big lead vs WI

March 01, 2023 22:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anrich Nortje finished with figures of 5 for 26 on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies in Centurion on Wednesday

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje finished with figures of 5 for 26 on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies in Centurion on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje ripped through the West Indies middle order to take 5-36 as South Africa opened up a 179-run lead with six second innings wickets remaining at the close of the second day of the see-saw first test at Centurion Park on Wednesday.

South Africa limped to 49 for four in their second innings having been all out for 342 in their first early on the second morning.

 

They dismissed West Indies for 212 in reply as seamer Gerald Coetzee also claimed figures of 2-45 on debut, with 24 wickets already lost in six sessions in the match.

Dean Elgar (1), debutant Tony de Zorzi (0), Keegan Petersen (7) and Temba Bavuma (0), with a pair of ducks, are all already dismissed for the home side in their second innings.

Bavuma is the fourth player to get a pair on their Test captaincy debut after Mark Taylor, Rashid Latif and Habibul Bashar.

First innings centurion Aiden Markram (35 not out) and Heinrich Klaasen (0 not out) will resume on the third morning, hoping to build on what is already a sizeable advantage.

Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets in South Africa's 2nd innings 

IMAGE: Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets in South Africa's 2nd innings. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Seamer Alzarri Joseph (2-17) has impressed again after he claimed a maiden Test five-wicket haul in South Africa's first innings with 5-81.

"It's not the quickest wicket, it's going a little up and down, but we are just sticking to our plans," Nortje said.

"I need to adjust a little now and then. It's just about finding that rhythm.

"We need some sort of partnership to take the lead to 250-plus. Definitely that's very competitive. The more we can get the better, but I would think 250-plus is a very good score."

West Indies made a strong start to their first innings but lost their final seven wickets for 43 runs as Nortje proved chief destroyer.

Kagiso Rabada (2-44) claimed the first wicket with a beautiful delivery that angled into captain Kraigg Brathwaite (11) and then seamed away off the pitch and hit the top of off-stump.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (22), son of West Indies great Shivnarine, was caught by Senuran Muthusamy at gully to give Coetzee his first test wicket.

The visitors showed some dogged determination in the face of hostile home bowling and Blackwood reached 37 before an inside edge off Nortje was caught by diving wicketkeeper Klaasen.

They were still sitting relatively comfortably on 169 for three, but when innings top scorer Raymon Reifer (62) was caught by Klaasen off Marco Jansen, it precipitated a collapse.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja records special double in Indore
Jadeja records special double in Indore
Indore turner: Rathour backs batters and pitch curator
Indore turner: Rathour backs batters and pitch curator
Aus spin star Kuhnemann still pinching himself
Aus spin star Kuhnemann still pinching himself
Adani row: SC to announce panel of experts tomorrow
Adani row: SC to announce panel of experts tomorrow
Softbank offloads 3.8% pie in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr
Softbank offloads 3.8% pie in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr
Bill Gates lauds Digital India initiatives
Bill Gates lauds Digital India initiatives
Spinners, Khawaja take honours on Day 1 at Indore
Spinners, Khawaja take honours on Day 1 at Indore

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Spinners, Khawaja take honours on Day 1 at Indore

Spinners, Khawaja take honours on Day 1 at Indore

'One day Test match anyone?'

'One day Test match anyone?'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances