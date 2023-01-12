News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Centurion Conway guides Kiwis to big win in 2nd ODI

Centurion Conway guides Kiwis to big win in 2nd ODI

January 12, 2023 00:06 IST
New Zealand's Devon Conway

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson led New Zealand to a comfortable 79-run win over Pakistan in the second one-day international in Karachi on Wednesday to level the series at 1-1.

After opting to bat, Conway (101) and Williamson (85) gave New Zealand a solid start with a 181-run second-wicket stand but they failed to capitalise fully as Mohammad Nawaz took 4-38 and the touring side were bowled out for 261.

Pakistan lost two early wickets before captain Babar Azam steadied the ship with an innings of 79.

 

He lacked support from his team mates, however, and Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi took two wickets each as New Zealand wrapped up victory with seven overs to spare.

The third and final ODI is on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
