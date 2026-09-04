'Castles to build': India stars hail Smriti Mandhana's historic feat

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has rewritten the record books, becoming the leading run-scorer and century-maker in women's international cricket with a sensational 124 off 64 balls against Hong Kong in the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana plays a sweep shot en route her record-breaking innings on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Smriti Mandhana scored a blistering 124 runs off just 64 balls against Hong Kong in the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

This innings propelled Mandhana past Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning to become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.

Mandhana also set a new record for the most centuries in women's international cricket.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Arundhati Reddy were among those who praised Mandhana's extraordinary performance.

Indian cricket had plenty to celebrate as Smriti Mandhana rewrote the record books. A blazing 124 off just 64 balls against Hong Kong in the Women's T20 Asia Cup propelled Mandhana past two of the biggest names in women's cricket -- Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning -- as she became both the leading run-scorer and century-maker in women's international cricket.

Cricket Fraternity Hails Mandhana's Feat

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan was among those to hail her extraordinary knock. 'That was some innings, @mandhana_smriti! 124 off 64, breaking the record for most international centuries in women’s cricket. Brilliant!' Dhawan posted on X. India pacer Arundhati Reddy offered a more poetic tribute to her teammate. Posting an Instagram story, Arundhati wrote: 'Keep every stone they throw at you, you've got castles to build'. Spinner Radha Yadav also celebrated Mandhana's latest milestones, while praising the contribution the India batter has made behind the scenes to the women's team.