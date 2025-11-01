Cash Windfall Awaits Harmanpreet & Co If They Beat SA!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 01, 2025 16:30 IST

The BCCI is likely to reward the squad with same amount that was given to the Rohit Sharma-led team after winning the T20 World Cup in the Americas last year.

India Women

IMAGE: The Women in Blue will take on South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

The Indian women's cricket team is on the cusp of history as they take on South Africa in the final of the Women's ODI World Cup and the BCCI is fully prepared to honour the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side with a cash windfall if they happen to win the silverware in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday.

It is believed that following the "equal pay" policy advocated by former BCCI secretary and now ICC chairman Jay Shah, the top brass is mulling on rewarding the squad with same amount that was given to the Rohit Sharma-led team after winning the T20 World Cup in the Americas last year.

The entire squad -- players and support staff was rewarded with a whopping Rs 125 crore (Rs 1,250 million) for their performance in the men's T20 World Cup, where they defeated South Africa in the final.

 

"The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women and hence there are lot of discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward won't be anything less compared to men's global triumph. But it isn't nice to make an announcement before they win the Cup," a BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity.

It must be noted that when the Indian women's team lost the 2017 World Cup final to England by 9 runs at Lord's, the BCCI had rewarded each playing member wih Rs 50 lakh (Rs 5 million) each. Erstwhile head coach Tushar Arothe and other support staff also were rewarded handsomely.

Eight years down the line, if Indian women happen to win, the prize money for each cricketer could be 10 times more if not less.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
