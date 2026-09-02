Quinton de Kock Equals Virat Kohli, David Warner's Record With 10th T20 Century

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has achieved a remarkable T20 cricket milestone, scoring his 10th century and joining batting legends Virat Kohli and David Warner in an elite club of prolific run-scorers.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock smashed an entertaining 106 off 57 balls for Barbados Tridents in their Caribbean Premier League match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Photograph: Barbados Tridents/Instagram

Key Points Quinton de Kock scored his 10th T20 century, equalling Virat Kohli and David Warner's record.

The milestone was achieved for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

De Kock is now the joint-third-highest century-getter in T20 history, behind Chris Gayle and Babar Azam.

His century knock was an impressive 106 runs off just 57 balls, featuring 11 fours and six sixes.

South African batter Quinton de Kock drew level with batting greats Virat Kohli and David Warner, becoming the fifth player to score a milestone 10 centuries in T20 cricket.

He achieved the milestone for Barbados Tridents in their Caribbean Premier League match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, smashing an entertaining 106 off 57 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 185.96.

De Kock Joins Elite T20 Century Club

De Kock, Kohli and Warner now have 10 T20 centuries each. Only West Indies' batting great Chris Gayle (22 centuries in 463 matches) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (13 centuries in 359 matches) above them.

De Kock is also nearing the 13,000-run mark in T20s and could become the ninth batter to reach the landmark soon. He has 12,867 runs in 457 matches and 433 innings at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 139.78, with 10 centuries and 84 fifties, and a best score of 140 not out.

He is the ninth-highest T20 run-getter of all time, with West Indies legend Kieron Pollard at the top with 14,933 runs in 751 matches at an average of 31.77 and a strike rate of 151.17, including two centuries and 71 fifties, with a best score of 104.