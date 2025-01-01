HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Carey backs Starc to win fitness race for Sydney Test

Carey backs Starc to win fitness race for Sydney Test

January 01, 2025 13:05 IST

Mitchell Starc was sent for back scans after clutching his ribs and side during the latter stages of Australia's thrilling 184-run victory over India in the fourth Test at the MCG.

Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey has backed Mitchell Starc to be ready for the decisive fifth and final Test of the series against India when it starts in Sydney on Friday despite doubts over the fast bowler's fitness.

Starc was sent for back scans after clutching his ribs and side in the latter stages of Australia's thrilling 184-run victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne, which earned Pat Cummins's side a 2-1 series lead.

 

"He'll be fine, he'll push through," Carey said. "I have played with Starcy for a long time now and he is one of the toughest cricketers I have played with.

"So he'll grimace, he'll grab his rib, no doubt, but he'll be ready for the contest."

Despite seeing Starc claim only one wicket during the fourth Test, the vital scalp of Virat Kolhi during India's second innings run-chase, Carey was impressed with the 34-year-old's performance at the MCG.

"I thought that first spell (on the last day in Melbourne) without the reward was, you know, some of the best bowling I've seen this series from him," he said.

"He's got an opportunity now to help this team in a Test match. He'll be up for the contest. And I think his bowling just got better throughout the series."

The win in Melbourne means the Australians can claim the series, and with it the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with a draw in Sydney.

Carey stressed, however, that he and his team mates would be pushing for another victory to seal the series in style.

"To go into this last game 2-1 up is great for the group but it's another opportunity to win a test match," he said.

"We always play to win the game and then work backwards from there.

"(We're in) a good position but I think this group's really keen to come here, put our good foot forward from day one and see what happens."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
