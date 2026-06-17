Captain Sciver-Brunt To Miss England's Next Two T20 World Cup Games

IMAGE: Nat Sciver-Brunt retired hurt on 48 during England’s group match against Ireland, with a scan confirming a calf injury in a previously affected area. Photograph: Action Images via Cat Goryn/Reuters

Key Points England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is out of the next two Women's T20 World Cup matches.

She sustained a left calf strain during the match against Ireland, a recurrence of a previous injury.

Vice-captain Charlie Dean will step in to lead the England team in Sciver-Brunt's absence.

Sciver-Brunt's injury history includes a calf tear earlier this year, impacting her availability.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the next two group matches of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup after suffering a left calf strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Impact Of Sciver-Brunt's Injury

Sciver-Brunt retired hurt on 48 during England’s group match against Ireland, with a scan confirming a calf injury in a previously affected area. She will continue to be monitored by the medical team.

The all-rounder had earlier suffered a calf tear during the domestic Women’s One-Day Cup in April, which sidelined her from England’s bilateral series against New Zealand and India.

"Following a scan and further assessment by the England medical team, she will be unavailable for the next two fixtures against Scotland and West Indies,” the ECB said in a statement.

Vice-captain Charlie Dean will lead the side in her absence.

England, placed in Group B, face Scotland at Headingley on Saturday before taking on West Indies at Lord’s on June 24.