News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Karunaratne hopeful full-strength SL can dominate England

Karunaratne hopeful full-strength SL can dominate England

January 05, 2021 19:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Playing in our home conditions will be a lot better for us. We can do it in Sri Lanka.'

Sri Lanka players celebrate the dismissal of Quinton de Kock during Day 2 of the 2nd Test (WTC) match against South Africa at Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday

IMAGE: Sri Lanka players celebrate the dismissal of Quinton de Kock during Day 2 of the 2nd Test (WTC) match against South Africa at Imperial Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Sri Lanka hope to have at least three key players back after an injury-hampered Test series defeat to South Africa, their captain said on Tuesday, as they look ahead to hosting England later this month.

 

Veterans Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal and senior seamer Suranga Lakmal are all due to rejoin the squad, captain Dimuth Karunaratne said after his side were beaten by 10 wickets by South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium.

It was a second successive defeat for Sri Lanka after being thumped by an innings and 45 runs in the first Test in Pretoria last week.

Chandimal was injured in the first Test and missed out in Johannesburg; Lakmal never recovered from a hamstring niggle; while Matthews did not travel to South Africa for the brief tour.

"We are hopeful they will be back. We think there is good news around their injuries," Karunaratne told a news conference after the conclusion of the South Africa tour.

The skipper said he was confident Sri Lanka could turn around a dismal showing in the two Tests when they take on England. They play a two-match series in Galle, where the first Test begins on January 14.

"Playing in our home conditions will be a lot better for us. We can do it in Sri Lanka," he said.

"We have a good spinning line-up who will be keen to make full use of our conditions. Hopefully we can dominate the English.

"They gave us lots of trouble previously, but we are ready for that. I think this time we have experience, and we will be trying to dominate in our conditions."

England have only planned a two-day intra-squad warm-up game to prepare for the first Test, but Karunaratne said he still expected the tourists to be well-prepared.

"They have lots of experience of conditions on the sub-continent. But ultimately the series could be decided around the mental side. That's my plan, at least, whatever the condition we should back ourselves," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Ziva Dhoni bags first endorsement deal
Ziva Dhoni bags first endorsement deal
BCCI pays tribute to 'bravest batsmen' MAK Pataudi
BCCI pays tribute to 'bravest batsmen' MAK Pataudi
Pakistan playing school-level cricket: Akhtar
Pakistan playing school-level cricket: Akhtar
Reconstruct vandalised Hindu temple, orders Pak SC
Reconstruct vandalised Hindu temple, orders Pak SC
Aus Open champ Kenin looks to Djokovic for advice
Aus Open champ Kenin looks to Djokovic for advice
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of EUA: Govt
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of EUA: Govt
TMC says Shukla's resignation not to affect party
TMC says Shukla's resignation not to affect party

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

South Africa rout Sri Lanka to complete series sweep

South Africa rout Sri Lanka to complete series sweep

Select Team: Should Rohit replace Agarwal or Vihari?

Select Team: Should Rohit replace Agarwal or Vihari?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use