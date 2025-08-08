HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Can't wait to be back...' Surya sweats it out in gym!

August 08, 2025

The 34-year-old right-hander is expected to lead India's title defence in next month's Asia Cup.

Suryakumar

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav was last seen in action during the Mumbai T20 League in June. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has started putting in the hard yards on the road to recovery ahead of next month's Asia Cup.

The mercurial batter underwent surgery for sports hernia in Munich, Germany, last month, before beginning rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after a couple of weeks. 

On Friday, he shared a video of him sweating it out in the gym, performing different exercises to regain his fitness and captioned the post, "Can't wait to be back doing what I love".

Last week, ESPNcricinfo reported that the batter was under the supervision of the BCCI's medical staff.

As per the report, he is progressing well in their recovery plan, showing positive signs of improvement in strength, endurance, and agility after going under the knife thrice in three years. 

If he regains match fitness, the 34-year-old right-hander will be leading India's title defence in next month's Asia Cup, scheduled to kick off in the UAE on September 9.

The Indian team is expected to travel to the UAE in the first week of September. The tournament will mark the beginning of India's preparations for the  next year's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

 

Suryakumar was handed the reins of India's T20I team after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format following India's triumphant World Cup campaign in June 2024.

He was last seen in action during the Mumbai T20 League in June, during which he represented Triumph Knights Mumbai North East. 

Earlier, in the IPL 2025, he had amassed 717 runs -- second behind Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan (759 runs) -- as Mumbai Indians finished in the playoffs, where they lost to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.

