Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar is set to sell his Pakistan Super League franchise, openly admitting the PSL's commercial struggles against the financially dominant Indian Premier League and its robust market.

IMAGE: Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar is ready to sell the PSL franchise, admitting it cannot compete commercially with the IPL. Photograph: PSL/X

Key Points Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators, plans to sell the Pakistan Super League franchise.

Omar states the PSL cannot compete commercially with the Indian Premier League due to limited market and lack of sponsors.

He highlights the IPL's significant revenue from merchandising and gate money, which the PSL struggles to replicate.

Omar expressed disappointment over the Quetta Gladiators' financial performance, being "in the red" for seven years.

Despite financial challenges, Omar believes the PSL still ranks among the top three international leagues.

Nadeem Omar, the owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators, has confirmed plans to sell the team, admitting that the PSL has failed to compete commercially with the Indian Premier League.

Why Quetta Gladiators Owner Is Selling

From 2025, the PSL ran concurrently with the IPL in the window between March and May, and Omar said the Pakistan T20 league cannot compete with its Indian counterpart.

"I think it is the right time for us to say goodbye to the PSL and if we get the right offer and few of our conditions are met we are prepared to sell the Quetta Gladiators franchise," Omar said.

The President of the Karachi City Cricket Association also felt that trying to compete with the IPL was a mistake.

PSL's Commercial Challenges Against IPL

"We can't compete with the IPL or with their market. Our market is very limited compared to them. Unfortunately, we don't have sponsors and commercial entities putting money into the PSL like it is done in the IPL."

Omar also cited the cash flow into the IPL from various sources.

"Merchandising in the IPL is huge, and the gate money for home and away matches are big earners for franchises in the IPL apart from their broadcasting share.

"In Pakistan merchandising is impossible. We put out an official shirt for PNR 1000. The same thing is copied and sold in the market PNR 200, and that robs us of a big source of revenue," he said.

Disappointment And Future Of The Franchise

Omar admitted that PSL does not offer a lucrative or steady source of profit as the IPL.

"Just look at the value of teams in the IPL and there is no competition."

If Omar goes ahead with his plans, this would be the second team in the PSL to change owners since last year after Multan Sultans.

"I feel the success we could have given to Quetta Gladiators we could not do that. For seven years, we were in the red. I had a lot of plans but I don't think we achieved all of them," he said.

Quetta have played PSL final four times, bagging the trophy once. Nadeem said this remained a huge disappointment for him.

Broader Implications For Pakistan Cricket

"I didn't buy the team just as a business. I also wanted to do something for Pakistan cricket. I wanted matches in Quetta. I wanted to give exposure to players from Balochistan. It didn't happen for many reasons.

"Unfortunately, I think the league has become too big for us in many ways. I felt it should have remained confined. The increase in the amount of money spent on teams now for me is difficult to comprehend."

He said PSL's branding and popularity came from its competitive level of cricket and clean financial affairs.

Omar said all international players wanted a piece of action in the IPL because of the money involved in it. "My thing is that given our limitations in terms of a share of the pie, we should have focussed on our initial success factors."

Asked where he placed the PSL in the growing market of international leagues he said even now the league would rank at least in the top three.

Omar also conceded that having brought the Quetta franchise for the lowest bid price ($1.1 million annual) when the PSL was first launched in 2016 had allowed him to manage things financially.