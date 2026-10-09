Cancer survivor Nic Maddinson returns to Test cricket after decade

Cancer survivor Nic Maddinson returned to Test cricket after battling testicular cancer, but Marco Jansen dismissed the Australian opener for a duck against South Africa.

IMAGE: Australian opener Nic Maddinson made a 33-ball duck on his Test return, on Day 1 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Durban. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Key Points Nic Maddinson, a cancer survivor, made his return to Test cricket for Australia against South Africa after nearly a decade.

Maddinson's comeback follows surgery and nine weeks of chemotherapy for testicular cancer that had spread to his lungs and lymph nodes.

He survived 33 balls without scoring before being bowled by Marco Jansen, marking his first first-class appearance in 18 months.

Maddinson's wife, Bianca, was pregnant with their second child during his chemotherapy, and he has urged people to get checked for unusual symptoms.

His return to health and cricket was marked by the birth of his second son, Wilder, and a domestic one-day century.

Cancer survivor Nic Maddinson failed to score on his return to Test cricket on Friday as Australia reached lunch on 84-3 on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead.

Maddinson, who came in as replacement for injured Cameron Green and got the nod ahead of all-rounder Cooper Connolly, was a surprise choice to open after Australia won the toss.

The 34-year-old survived 33 balls without scoring before Marco Jansen bowled him to end a remarkable comeback following his battle with cancer last year.

A Decade-Long Wait for Test Cricket

It was Maddinson's first Test appearance in almost a decade, having not played first-class cricket for 18 months as he fought off testicular cancer that had spread to his lungs.

Australian captain Pat Cummins welcomed Maddinson's Test return, stating, 'He is settled where his game is at,' at the toss.

Maddinson discovered a lump in his body early last year.

Scans revealed testicular cancer, and he underwent surgery to remove it. But further tests seven weeks later showed the cancer had spread to his abdominal lymph nodes and lungs.

The Personal Battle and Support System

His wife, Bianca, was pregnant with their second child when Maddinson began chemotherapy.

She had to quit her job as a dentist to care for their toddler son while her husband underwent treatment.

Maddinson spent much of his time at the hospital, returning home to sleep before struggling through meals and another restless night.

Some nights, he remained awake until 6am. He completed chemotherapy on July 14 but had to wait another two months before doctors cleared him to resume full training.

Return to Health and the Pitch

The birth of his second son, Wilder, brought added joy as Maddinson returned to health and cricket. He has also urged people to get checked if they notice anything unusual.

Now, Maddinson is back playing Test cricket, returning to first-class cricket after 579 days.

His previous appearance in the format came in March 2025.

His comeback follows surgery and nine weeks of chemotherapy to fight the cancer that had spread to his lungs and lymph nodes.

After a long and difficult battle, Maddinson had made an impressive return to the game, scoring 126 in a domestic one-day match.