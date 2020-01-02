Can World No 2 New Zealand better record in Sydney?

January 02, 2020 15:12 IST

As Australia and New Zealand gear up for the third Test to be played in Sydney, the visitors will look to end the Test series on a winning note having lost the first two Tests. They will also be eyeing a first win ever at the venue, where they have drawn one and lost one against the hosts.

Factbox on the third and final Test between Australia and New Zealand, which begins on Friday:

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner looks on during a nets session at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

WHEN?

January 3-7 (10:30 a.m. local time/2330 GMT)

WHERE?

Sydney Cricket Ground (48,000 capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Marais Erasmus (South Africa)

Third umpire: Nigel Llong (England)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)

AUSTRALIA

World Test ranking: 5

Coach: Justin Langer

Captain: Tim Paine

Team (likely): David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon.

NEW ZEALAND

World Test ranking: 2

Coach: Gary Stead

Captain: Kane Williamson

Team (likely): Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Will Somerville, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.

PREVIOUS SYDNEY TESTS

1974 - Match drawn

1985 - Australia won by four wickets.