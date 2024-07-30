News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can Waqar Younis revive Pakistan cricket's fortunes?

Can Waqar Younis revive Pakistan cricket's fortunes?

Source: PTI
July 30, 2024 16:00 IST
IMAGE: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi aims to give full power to Waqar Younis to manage affairs of Pakistan cricket as the director. Photograph: Waqar Younis/X

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi is contemplating appointing former captain Waqar Younis as the director of cricket affairs.

A well-placed source in the board has informed PTI that Naqvi has taken a cue from other national boards and wants a former player to handle all cricket-related matters.

 

"Waqar Younis is a top candidate to be handed over complete responsibility of looking after men's cricket, including liaising with the two foreign head coaches, national selectors and domestic cricket departments," the source said.

The source informed that the PCB chief aims to give full power to the former fast bowler to manage men's cricket affairs as the

director while some of the matters can also be looked after by other former players.

“Naqvi doesn't want to centralise all powers as he wants to decentralise things, especially where cricket issues are concerned. In future, even international cricket schedules and issues would be looked over by the director of cricket,” he added.

The source added that at the moment, Naqvi is focussed on preparations for hosting the Champions Trophy and matters related to the tournament along with other administrative decisions in the board.

“Being the federal interior minister, Naqvi believes that it is only fair that all cricket matters are handled by specialists and not only people in administration,” he added.

According to the source, the director of cricket would have powers to appoint other former players for assistance.

The 52-year-old Younis, who is settled in Australia with his family, has served as Pakistan's head coach as well as bowling coach in separate stints in the past and remains available to provide his services to the national side.

Source: PTI
