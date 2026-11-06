Can Kohli Break Tendulkar's 100 Centuries Record?

'I don't think there's enough time till the World Cup for him to get to that.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is currently second on the all-time list with 86 centuries across formats in international cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli, with 86 international centuries, is second only to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries.

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar doubts Kohli has enough matches left before his expected 2027 World Cup retirement to reach the 100-century milestone.

Kohli has been in exceptional form since January 2025, averaging 67.21 in ODIs with five hundreds.

Virat Kohli might be in the form of his life but breaking Sachin Tendulkar's legendary world record of 100 centuries in international cricket looks out of reach.



Kohli is currently second on the all-time list for most centuries by a batter in international cricket. The 38 year old has made 86 centuries in 566 games in international cricket including a world record 55 hundreds in ODIs, 30 in Tests and 1 in T20Is.



After retiring from Tests and T20Is, Kohli remains a force with the bat in ODIs. Since January 2025, he has enjoyed a revival with the bat, with 1,277 runs in 23 ODIs, averaging 67.21 at a strike rate of 106.77 with five hundreds.

Kohli's Century Challenge

Virat Kohli's Centuries By Format Format Games Innings Runs Highest Score Average BF Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Tests 123 210 9,230 254* 46.85 16,608 55.57 30 31 1027 30 ODIs 318 306 15,183 183 58.84 16,062 94.52 55 80 1415 182 T20Is 125 117 4,188 122* 48.69 3,056 137.04 1 38 369 124

Sachin Tendulkar's Centuries By Format Format Games Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Tests 200 329 33 15,921 248* 53.78 54.09 51 68 2058 69 ODIs 463 452 41 18,426 200* 44.83 86.23 49 96 2016 195 T20Is 1 1 0 10 10 10.00 83.33 0 0 2 0

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes Kohli, who is widely expected to retire after the 2027 ODI World Cup, doesn't have enough matches to get to 100 centuries in international cricket.



After the ongoing New Zealand series, India are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in December and Zimbabwe in January.

The 2027 Asia Cup is set to be played in the 50-overs format in June-July next year followed by the World Cup in October-November.



'I don't think there are enough games for him to reach that milestone. As much as I want him to, there have to be sufficient games for you to scale also,' Nayar said on JioHotstar's Out or Not Out.

'It's possible that he may continue to play after the World Cup as well, but I am considering the period till the World Cup. After the World Cup, his motivation might not be the same either. So I don't think there's enough time till the World Cup for him to get to that.'