Can Kohli Break Tendulkar's 100 Centuries Record?

'I don't think there's enough time till the World Cup for him to get to that.'
Key Points
- Virat Kohli, with 86 international centuries, is second only to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries.
- Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar doubts Kohli has enough matches left before his expected 2027 World Cup retirement to reach the 100-century milestone.
- Kohli has been in exceptional form since January 2025, averaging 67.21 in ODIs with five hundreds.
Virat Kohli might be in the form of his life but breaking Sachin Tendulkar's legendary world record of 100 centuries in international cricket looks out of reach.
Kohli is currently second on the all-time list for most centuries by a batter in international cricket. The 38 year old has made 86 centuries in 566 games in international cricket including a world record 55 hundreds in ODIs, 30 in Tests and 1 in T20Is.
After retiring from Tests and T20Is, Kohli remains a force with the bat in ODIs. Since January 2025, he has enjoyed a revival with the bat, with 1,277 runs in 23 ODIs, averaging 67.21 at a strike rate of 106.77 with five hundreds.
Kohli's Century Challenge
Virat Kohli's Centuries By Format
|Format
|Games
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|BF
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Tests
|123
|210
|9,230
|254*
|46.85
|16,608
|55.57
|30
|31
|1027
|30
|ODIs
|318
|306
|15,183
|183
|58.84
|16,062
|94.52
|55
|80
|1415
|182
|T20Is
|125
|117
|4,188
|122*
|48.69
|3,056
|137.04
|1
|38
|369
|124
Sachin Tendulkar's Centuries By Format
|Format
|Games
|Innings
|Not Out
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Tests
|200
|329
|33
|15,921
|248*
|53.78
|54.09
|51
|68
|2058
|69
|ODIs
|463
|452
|41
|18,426
|200*
|44.83
|86.23
|49
|96
|2016
|195
|T20Is
|1
|1
|0
|10
|10
|10.00
|83.33
|0
|0
|2
|0
Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes Kohli, who is widely expected to retire after the 2027 ODI World Cup, doesn't have enough matches to get to 100 centuries in international cricket.
After the ongoing New Zealand series, India are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in December and Zimbabwe in January.
The 2027 Asia Cup is set to be played in the 50-overs format in June-July next year followed by the World Cup in October-November.
'I don't think there are enough games for him to reach that milestone. As much as I want him to, there have to be sufficient games for you to scale also,' Nayar said on JioHotstar's Out or Not Out.
'It's possible that he may continue to play after the World Cup as well, but I am considering the period till the World Cup. After the World Cup, his motivation might not be the same either. So I don't think there's enough time till the World Cup for him to get to that.'