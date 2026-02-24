HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Can Sri Lanka Overcome Spin Woes Against New Zealand in Colombo?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 24, 2026 13:48 IST

Sri Lanka must improve their batting against slower bowlers when they face New Zealand in a crucial T20 World Cup Super Eight clash in Colombo, with both teams chasing their first win.

IMAGE: Dasun Shanaka scored 30 off 24 balls but could not help Sri Lanka from sinking to a massive defeat to England in their Super 8 opener on Sunday. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Sri Lanka will need to improve their batting against slower bowlers when they take on New Zealand in a must-win Super Eight game of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Wednesday.

 

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka national cricket team must address batting concerns against slower bowlers ahead of their must-win Super Eight clash.
  • Batting conditions in Sri Lanka have been tougher compared to co-host India, with bigger boundaries at R. Premadasa Stadium limiting six-hitting.
  • New Zealand national cricket team, who shared points with Pakistan national cricket team after a washout, boast quality spin led by skipper Mitchell Santner.

The home team batters failed to chase a below par 147 against England on a slow turner in Pallekele. The pitches in Sri Lanka have been tougher for batting compared to co-hosts India and the trend is likely to continue at the Premadasa where bigger boundaries make six-hitting difficult .

Some of the shot selection was questioned following the heavy loss in the Super Eight opener and Sri Lanka will need to learn from their mistakes.

"It's a T20 game, so obviously you come into a game, so you are looking to score as many runs as you can. So when the ball is not coming on to the bat, it's easier said than done," Sri Lanka's Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour reflected on the side's poor poor performance.

"Are there better options? Yes, definitely could have been taken. I thought on a wicket where the ball is stopping, so pushing is not a great idea. A couple of our wickets lost out on guys pushing for a single. I don't think that was a great option in these conditions," he added.

While batting has been led by Pathum Nissanka, left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage has been impressive with the ball. To be fair, even the pacers have delivered thus far in the competition.

NZ will bank on Ravindra to come good 

New Zealand, who had to share a point with Pakistan following the wash-out at Premadasa, too have good spinners in their ranks including captain Mitchell Santner.

With rain unlikely, both teams would be pushing for their first win of the Super Eight stage.

New Zealand's opening duo of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert showed ominous form during the league stage and would be looking to extend that run.

More runs are expected from the bat of Rachin Ravindra who got a much-needed fifty in his previous innings against Canada.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie.

Match starts 7PM IST.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
