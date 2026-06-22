Can Jemimah Rodrigues Repeat Her Big-Tournament Heroics?

Following a challenging defeat to South Africa, India's journey in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies, with the team management steadfastly backing star batter Jemimah Rodrigues to overcome her recent form struggles and deliver in crucial upcoming matches.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues' recent batting form is a concern, with only one fifty-plus score in her last nine international innings. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India's semi-final qualification in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is now tougher after a loss to South Africa.

Head Coach Amol Muzumdar expresses strong confidence in Jemimah Rodrigues, calling her a 'clutch player' for India.

The team management's belief stems from Jemimah's history of stepping up in big matches, like her 127* in the 2025 ODI World Cup semi-final.

India faces must-win matches against Bangladesh and Australia.

India's road to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals became tougher after Sunday's six wicket defeat to South Africa in Manchester.

The defeat exposed India's batting struggles and costly fielding errors. Despite her struggles, the Indian team continues to trust Jemimah Rodrigues.

Jemimah's difficult run continued against South Africa as she scored 12 off 14 balls. It added to a worrying sequence of scores, with Jemimah managing only one fifty-plus score in her last nine international innings.

Outside the camp, questions are beginning to grow louder about the Mumbai batter's form. But inside it, there is no sense of panic.

Team Management's Faith In Rodrigues

Head Coach Amol Muzumdar made that clear when asked about Jemimah's form after Sunday's defeat.

'You have thrown the stats just now on me, but nothing of concern as far as I'm concerned,' Muzumdar said.

'Jemy is a clutch player for us. We know for a fact that if she comes good, she'll win us a game. The scores haven't reflected the talent that she has, but I'm sure, in the coming days, she'll come along.'

It's a belief rooted in experience rather than numbers. Indian fans have seen this before. During last year's ODI World Cup, Jemima endured a rough patch and even found herself out of the playing XI.

But when India needed her most, she responded with one of the finest knocks of the tournament -- an unbeaten 127 in the semi-final against Australia that helped pull off a record chase of 339. That innings remains fresh in the memory of both fans and team management.

Crucial Matches Ahead For India

Perhaps that's why there is still a feeling that Jemimah is only one innings away from changing the conversation entirely. She has built a reputation for stepping up in the biggest moments and many supporters believe she tends to save her best for the latter stages of tournaments.

With India facing must-win matches against Bangladesh and Australia, that belief is about to face its biggest test. The defeat leaves India with little room for error but their semi-final fate remains in their own hands.

And as the tournament enters its decisive phase, India are backing Jemimah Rodrigues to step up once again.