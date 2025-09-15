HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Can India's women end 12 World Cup drought at home?

Can India's women end 12 World Cup drought at home?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 15, 2025 16:46 IST

x

Team India players

IMAGE: India, who have never won the ODI World Cup in any of its previous 12 editions, will co-host the eight-team tournament with Sri Lanka with all eyes on Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to end the long wait for a title. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

The Indian women's team is more than capable of winning the World Cup at home provided it handles the pressure, former wicketkeeper-batter Sulakshana Naik said on Monday.

India, who have never won the ODI World Cup in any of its previous 12 editions, will co-host the eight-team tournament with Sri Lanka with all eyes on Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to end the long wait for a title.

 

Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India, on Monday recalled an advice received from the 1983 World Cup winner Sandeep Patil while playing the 2010 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean when talking about dealing with pressure.

"This side is very much capable of winning the World Cup. The only thing I am worried about is the pressure. They shouldn't take the pressure," Naik said during a panel discussion during the World Cup trophy tour here.

"I had spoken to Sandeep Patil on how to handle pressure, as to why the men handle it and why we cannot handle it. At that time, he had given me very simple advice."

"He said, 'get used to it — that is the only thing. The men are used to it. They do not care'," Naik, also a member of the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, added.

MCA also unveiled a special wall at the academy in Mumbai which features photographs of Mumbai's women captains.

"From Diana Edulji ji leading India in the first World Cup to today's stars like Jemimah Rodrigues, our players have carried the city's legacy with pride. This special wall is a tribute to our women captains, whose contributions will continue to inspire generations," said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

Former India player Sangita Katware said the spinners will have an important role to play.

"Spinners are going to be the key for this World Cup. But it has to be a collective effort. You can achieve this by supporting each other,” she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'We wanted to show solidarity with terror victims'
'We wanted to show solidarity with terror victims'
Revealed! Why India Refused Handshakes With Pakistan
Revealed! Why India Refused Handshakes With Pakistan
'Handshake Kar Lo, Show Some Grace'
'Handshake Kar Lo, Show Some Grace'
India Extend T20 Dominance Over Pakistan
India Extend T20 Dominance Over Pakistan
PIX: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak
PIX: SKY, Kuldeep power India to dominant win vs Pak

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top 5 OTT Actresses

webstory image 2

Ranveer Brar's Kadhi Pakora Recipe

webstory image 3

Ellison, Not Elon, Is Richest Earthling!

VIDEOS

Zareen Khan spotted in casual outfit1:00

Zareen Khan spotted in casual outfit

Priyanka Gandhi inaugurates drinking water project in Wayanad1:08

Priyanka Gandhi inaugurates drinking water project in...

Protesting job aspirants in Patna beaten with batons2:53

Protesting job aspirants in Patna beaten with batons

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV