Can India overcome glaring flaws to win T20 World Cup?

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IMAGE: Indian captain Harmapreet Kaur poses with the trophy at Waterloo Bridge, London, on Sunday, ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

For the second time in eight months, the Indian women's cricket team may well have to depend on individual brilliance to win an ICC title considering their shortcomings in all departments.

Key Points India enter the Women's T20 World Cup with concerns over form, balance and bowling depth.

Recent series defeats in South Africa and England have exposed weaknesses across departments.

Power-hitter Richa Ghosh heads into the tournament short of runs.

Former captain Shantha Rangaswamy believes bowling remains India's biggest concern.

The road to the pathbreaking ODI World Cup triumph in November was full of bumps, but Jemimah Rodrigues carried the team on her shoulders to get their hands on the elusive trophy. Not so long ago, India seemed to have most bases covered in the shortest format but the back-to-back series loss in South Africa and England in the lead up to the T20 showpiece have exposed the obvious chinks in the armour.

The form of openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have been tepid of late with the lower-order also not performing as per expectations. The team's designated power hitter, Richa Ghosh, doesn't have runs under her belt going into the World Cup opener against Pakistan on June 14.

India's bowling attack concerning

The performance of veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma too has left a lot be desired both with bat and ball.

Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy, India's mains problems lie with the ball and not so much in the batting and fielding department.

Her concerns are valid as England gunned down a competitive target of 181 comfortably against India to win the three-match series in the UK.

The absence of injured all-rounders Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur have negatively impacted the balance of the squad. Traditionally, India have been spin heavy with not many options in the pace department.

Nandini Sharma has emerged as a rare positive in the pace attack while left-arm spinner Shree Charani too has been impressive. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has done decently since her comeback but overall the bowling doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.

"The team has not done well of late but they continue to have a positive body language. I am backing them to go all the way.

"Having said that, our bowling is not as good as our batting and fielding. We were always known for a good bowling attack. We can't say that now," Shantha told PTI.

Mandhana's lack of runs a worry for India

In all probability, 37-year-old Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would be playing in her last World Cup. Her role in the middle order will be crucial if India are to consistently post totals above 180.

"I am a fan of Harmanpreet the batter. She remains as fit as ever. However, I always wanted her to focus more on her batting rather than captaincy. If she can find her rhythm, it makes the job much easier for others," added Shantha.

At the top of the order, the lack of runs from Mandhana's bat causes plenty of concern as she is usually among the consistent performers.

Shafali too needs to stay one step ahead of the bowlers to excel as an enforcer in the powerplay. Yastika Bhatia has got runs at number three since her comeback but needs to bat at a higher strike rate and find a way to not play too many dot balls. T20 being the most fickle format opens up the competition but India clearly have plenty to fix to challenge for the title.