Can India complete historic double at women's T20 WC?

Will India complete a historic double? Can Australia regain lost ground? Will this be eternal bridesmaid South Africa's turn to stand under the spotlight? Or will an underdog script a thrilling triumph?

The 10th edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, starting on June 12 in England, offers several exciting possibilities. Take a look at the contenders and challengers.

IMAGE: India chase a historic double, Australia aim to reclaim dominance, while South Africa, England and Sri Lanka look to break through and upset the favourites. Photograph: T20 World Cup/X

New Zealand

The title holders are coming with a squad that has experience and youth in the right mix, and could be a tough bunch to beat.

Their hopes will revolve mainly around Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu and the Kiwis want to win the title for them as the troika will move away after this showpiece.

However, all-rounder Amelia Kerr will be a key factor in New Zealand's run as she has been in wonderful touch of late with the bat. She was the player of the final and tournament in 2024.

Her reputation and skill-set have only gone up in the last two years.

Key Points India enter the tournament aiming to add the Women's T20 World Cup title to their ODI World Cup crown, while Australia seek to end an unusual trophy drought.

Defending champions New Zealand and hosts England boast experienced squads capable of mounting a serious title challenge.

South Africa are chasing a maiden ICC title, with a balanced squad led by Laura Wolvaardt and strengthened by the return of Shabnim Ismail.

India

After winning the ODI World Cup last year, India will be eager to bag the T20 version to complete a grand double, something only Australia have managed to achieve. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has the wherewithal to do it, evidenced by their series wins at home against Sri Lanka and Australia in the last six months.

But India faltered against South Africa (4-1) and England (2-1) away, and they will also miss the wily pace all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who could have been a key operator in English conditions.

The Women in Blue will hope that the batters will find their groove from the outset, and the pace trio of Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Goud can come up with incisive spells.

Some of the leading players such as Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh have played in the Hundred and Kia Super League, and that experience will come handy.

Australia

The six-time winners have a new skipper in Sophie Molineux after Alyssa Healy called it a day.

But Australia's real strength is in their familiar, proven core -- Elysse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Alana King, and Beth Mooney.

The addition of prolific opener Georgia Voll and left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton has further strengthened their squad.

The Aussies are entering an ICC event without a trophy in their kitty for the first time since 2017, and they will certainly want to correct that anomaly.

England

The home side will be eagerly monitoring the fitness of regular skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who missed the recent series against India. She is expected to be fit for the tournament.

But England, led by Charlie Dean, proved in that series that they can win without Sciver-Brunt, coming back from a 0-1 deficit to register a 2-1 victory.

They also have very handy players in Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp and veterans Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

South Africa

In their effort to land a maiden title, South Africa have brought in experienced pacer Shabnim Ismail, but their real strength lies in flexible players like Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, who can land a heavy punch at any stage of the game.

Led by a composed Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa also have a capable bowling unit in Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and Annerie Dercksen.

They are in the same group as India and Australia, and that makes it mandatory for them to always be on their guard to progress to the semifinals.

The Darkhorse: Sri Lanka

The Islanders are the form side coming into this World Cup, winning five away matches against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

The most obvious star in their team is skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who will have to play a huge role with the bat in the tournament.

But over the last couple of years, the Lankans have managed to reduce the dependence on their talisman, having unearthed talents like Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva and Kaveesha Dilhari.

But they don't have a pace attack to bank upon, and spinners will be expected to stifle the opposition. The impact that slow bowlers can make in England is debatable.

It could be their Achilles Heel in the event.